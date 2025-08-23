Houston Dynamo FC Sign Bundesliga Veteran Midfielder Diadié Samassékou

Published on August 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC are excited to announce the signing of free agent defensive midfielder Diadié Samassékou to a contract through 2026 with a Club option through 2028, the Club announced Saturday.

Samassékou will occupy an international roster slot and will join the Dynamo pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

"Diadié brings a proven track record of winning at the highest levels, having played pivotal roles on top European clubs in both domestic and continental competitions," said Dynamo President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "His experience, leadership and championship mentality will strengthen our midfield and elevate our roster as we push for a third consecutive playoff berth. We are thrilled to welcome Diadié and his family to Houston and cannot wait to see the impact he will make on the pitch."

Samassékou spent the majority of his career with Austrian first-tier side Red Bull Salzburg, making 134 appearances in all competitions, while scoring two goals and recording six assists. Notably, the defensive midfielder was part of five trophies with Salzburg, winning three Austrian Football Bundesliga titles and two Austrian Cup titles, while being named to the league's Team of the Year for the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons.

Most recently, Samassékou played for TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in the German Bundesliga, making 97 appearances in all competitions, while scoring two goals and recording five assists.

The 29-year-old has also totaled 46 continental competition appearances during his time in Austria and Germany between UEFA Europa League matches and qualifying matches for UEFA Europa League and Champions League. Samassékou helped lead Salzburg to its best-ever European campaign in 2017/18, finishing top of the Europa League group and reaching the Semifinals before coming up one goal short versus Olympique de Marseille to miss out on the Final. Notably, the Mali international was named to the UEFA Europa League Squad of the Season for his efforts after appearing in 12 matches and recording one assist.

On the international stage, Samassékou has represented Mali in 42 matches at the senior level (one goal and two assists), including the Africa Cup of Nations, World Cup qualification and international friendlies. The defensive midfielder made his senior team debut in June 2014 in a 3-1 victory over China. He also represented Mali at the youth level 13 times, including at 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Samassékou has made 59 combined appearances across various other European clubs earlier in his career or more recently on loan, including AS Real Bamako (2013-14), FC Liefering (2015-17), Olympiacos Piraeus (2022-23) and Cádiz CF (2023-24), while scoring two goals and recording three assists.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC signed Bundesliga veteran midfielder Diadié Samassékou to a contract through 2026 with a Club option through 2028. Samassékou will occupy an international roster slot.

DIADIE SAMASSÉKOU BIO:

NAME: Diadié Samassékou

POSITION: Defensive midfielder

DATE OF BIRTH: January 11, 1996 (29)

BIRTHPLACE: Bamako, Mali

HEIGHT: 5 ft. 10 in.

WEIGHT: 155 Ibs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (German Bundesliga)

FIFA NATIONALITY: Mali







Major League Soccer Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.