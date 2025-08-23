LAFC Concludes Three-Game Road Stretch at FC Dallas on Saturday Night

Published on August 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC travels to Texas on Saturday, Aug. 23 for a showdown with FC Dallas that will put the finishing touch on the Black & Gold's recent three-game road stretch. Kickoff from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN, and 980 AM La Mera Mera.

LAFC's new signing, Son Heung-Min and three-time MLS All-Star Denis Bouanga form one of the most dangerous attacks in MLS, with Bouanga nearing a pair of impressive club and league milestones:

Bouanga has 89 goals in all competitions for LAFC, just four shy of tying Black & Gold icon Carlos Vela for the most in club history.

Bouanga is six goals away from becoming the first player in MLS history to score 20 regular season goals in three consecutive seasons.

Son has appeared in two LAFC matches since officially signing on Aug. 6, making his MLS debut as a substitute vs. Chicago on Aug. 9 in a 2-2 tie and starting and playing 90 minutes and recording his first MLS assist in a 2-0 win over New England on Aug. 16.

LAFC holds a 7W-4L-2D all-time regular-season record vs. FC Dallas and has not won in Frisco since a 3-2 victory on Oct. 20, 2021 - a match in which current LAFC defender Ryan Hollingshead, then playing for FC Dallas, scored against the Black & Gold.

Saturday's game against FC Dallas will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Aug. 26, at 5:30 p.m. on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13), where fans can also watch LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold.

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC at FC Dallas

Kickoff: Saturday, Aug. 23, at 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Toyota Stadium; Frisco, TX

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM (English) and 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)







Major League Soccer Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.