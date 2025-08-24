CF Montréal Edges Austin FC, 3-2

Published on August 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal defeated Austin FC 3-2 on Saturday night at Stade Saputo.

Midfielder Hennadii Synchuk opened the scoring in the 9th minute with a curling shot from outside the box. Olger Escobar picked up an assist on the play. It was Synchuk's first goal with the Club.

After Austin tied the game in the 40th minute with a goal from Uzuni, Montreal regained the lead just before halftime with a nice team effort that led to a goal by Dante Sealy. Dawid Bugaj and Prince Owusu were credited with assists on the play.

In the second half, Owusu scored his team's third goal on a penalty kick in the 67th minute. Austin then narrowed the gap in the 77th minute with a goal from Wolff.

CF Montréal will be back in MLS action next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT when they visit Toronto FC at BMO Field. (MLS Season Pass, TSN, RDS, BPM Sports, TSN Radio)

MATCH NOTES

- Hennadii Synchuk scored his first goal with CF Montréal.

- Dante Sealy scored his fifth goal of the season, his third in four games.

- Prince Owusu scored his 12th goal of the season on a penalty kick. It was his third successful penalty kick in three attempts.

MARCO DONADEL

"I'm very satisfied with the performance. We want to impose ourselves and play forward, staying true to our identity. Tonight, we dominated most of the game. That's what we want to do. Tonight, I had a positive feeling about the fans and the players. I had a good feeling right from the warm-up. The team was very focused and we played with emotion."

FERNANDO ÁLVAREZ

"Sometimes it's frustrating because we can't show what we can do on the field. But I'm not surprised by our second goal. We have quality players. We're young. We have to work hard to produce performances like this in every game."







