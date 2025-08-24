Houston Dynamo FC Fall, 1-2, to San Jose Earthquakes

Published on August 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC fell to the San Jose Earthquakes by a 1-2 score on Saturday night. Defender Antônio Carlos scored the lone goal for Houston. Houston has seven road matches left in their push for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, including three home matches and four road matches.

San Jose took the lead in the 28th minute when DeJuan Jones delivered a ball into the box from the far right corner, working its way from Daniel Munie to Cristian Arango, who guided it into the back of the net.

In the 64th minute, Ian Harkes capitalized off a set piece to double the advantage for San Jose. Off a corner, the Quakes' Munie headed back across the top of the box, where Harkes one-timed from just outside the area for a 0-2 lead.

That lead would be halved in the 72nd minute, as midfielder Jack McGlynn sent an in-swinging corner in from the right side. That corner found the head of Carlos, who powered home through the hands of Daniel and in for his fifth career goal, and new life for Houston.

Houston's first shot on goal came in the 17th minute when McGlynn freed himself up with a fake chop inside the box for a right-footed shot that forced goalkeeper Daniel to make a diving save to his right.

The Dynamo had another dangerous chance in the 36th minute when defender Griffin Dorsey worked a move to keep the ball in play and run up the right side of the pitch. The American cut inside the box and cut a ball back to midfielder Júnior Urso, whose first-touch shot forced a quick-reaction save from Daniel.

San Jose had a chance in the 41st minute when a loose ball in the box found the foot of Mark-Anthony Kaye and bounced off the crossbar, while another chance off the rebound by Arango was stopped by a quick-reaction save from goalkeeper Jonathan Bond.

Houston thought they had equalized in first-half stoppage time, when a cross from Dorsey found the head of forward Ezequiel Ponce, who fired the ball into the back of the net. However, the Argentinian striker was deemed to be in an offside position when receiving the pass.

In the second half, Houston were dominant in possession and chance creation, as they pushed for an equalizer. Ponce and Dorsey made things difficult for the San Jose back line but could not quite find a goal to level proceedings.

In the 63rd minute, it was Bond who kept things close, as San Jose's Preston Judd lashed a strike from just inside the right side of the box. Bond rose to deny the high attempt and keep things manageable.

The Dynamo would create several chances - in stoppage time in particular - but would not find an equalizer on the evening, as San Jose walked away with all three points.

Houston next travel to face St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, Aug. 30, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Energizer Park. Fans can follow the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

---

Houston Dynamo FC (7-12-8, 29 pts.) 1-2 San Jose Earthquakes (9-11-8, 35 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 27

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 17,359

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM

1H

2H

FT

Houston Dynamo FC

0

1

1

San Jose Earthquakes

1

1

2

SJ: Cristian Arango 12 (DeJuan Jones 6) 28'

SJ: Ian Harkes 3 (Daniel Munie 2) 64'

HOU: Antônio Carlos 1 (Jack McGlynn 6) 72'

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Felipe Andrade, Pablo Ortiz (Ethan Bartlow 13'), Antônio Carlos, Griffin Dorsey (Toyosi Olusanya 82'); Artur, Júnior Urso (Duane Holmes 58'), Sebastian Kowalczyk (Lawrence Ennali 58'); Jack McGlynn, Ezequiel Ponce, Ondøej Lingr (Amine Bassi 82')

Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Franco Escobar, Daniel Steres, Femi Awodesu

San Jose Earthquakes: Daniel; Dave Romney, Reid Roberts, Daniel Munie; Jamar Ricketts (Bruno Wilson 85'), Ian Harkes, Mark-Anthony Kaye (Ronaldo Vieira 46'), DeJuan Jones; Cristian Arango (Josef Martinez 79'), Preston Judd (Ousseni Bouda 65'), Cristian Espinoza (Noel Buck 79')

Unused substitutes: Nick Fernandez, Max Floriani, Beau Leroux, Earl Edwards Jr.

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Jack McGlynn (caution; foul) 21'

SJ: Mark-Anthony Kaye (caution; foul) 30'

HOU: Ezequiel Ponce (caution; foul) 35'

SJ: Cristian Espinoza (caution; foul) 55'

SJ: Reid Roberts (caution; foul) 90'+3'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Sergii Boiko

Assistant: Cory Richardson

Assistant: Stephen McGonagle

Fourth Official: Tori Penso

VAR: Daniel Radford

Weather: 85 degrees, partly cloudy







