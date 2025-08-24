New England Defeats Columbus Crew, 2-1

Published on August 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The New England Revolution (8-12-7; 31 pts.) defeated Columbus Crew (12-6-9, 45 pts.), 2-1, on Saturday night at Lower.com Field, powered by first-half goals from forwards Leo Campana and Ignatius Ganago. Tonight's victory marks New England's first win over Columbus since 2021 and continues the club's strong road form, having collected points in 10 of its 14 away contests this season (5-4-5).

The Revolution weathered early pressure from the hosts before striking first in the 25th minute. Making his 100th MLS regular season appearance, Campana found himself open at the back post to tap in a pass from Luca Langoni for his sixth goal of the campaign. Carles Gil initiated the sequence with a pass into the box for Langoni, giving the captain his 10th assist of the season. The club's all-time leader in assists is now the only Revolution player to reach double-digit helpers in five consecutive seasons, and six times overall.

It took less than 15 minutes for the Revolution to double their lead, capitalizing on a transition moment to stun the hosts against the run of play. From inside his own half, defender Mamadou Fofana picked out Ganago with a lofted long ball over the top of Columbus' backline. The Cameroonian winger beat the Crew defenders to the loose ball and poked it past goalkeeper Patrick Schulte for his second goal of the season. The game-winning assist marked Fofana's first in a Revolution uniform.

New England had a chance to put the game out of reach when Campana pressed Schulte to force a turnover inside the Revolution's attacking half. Campana laid a pass off to Gil, whose chipped shot toward the empty net sailed just high of the target. Columbus pulled one back in the 71st minute, with midfielder Daniel Gazdag drilling a shot into the bottom-right corner past an outstretched Matt Turner. Turner finished the night with five saves in his third consecutive start. Despite continued pressure from the Crew's attack in the final minutes of the match, New England's defense held strong to see out the win on the road.

The Revolution will return home to meet Charlotte FC next Saturday, August 30 at Gillette Stadium. The 7:30 p.m. ET start will air on MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) and on the radio via 98.5 The Sports Hub, Mas Latino 99.9 FM / 1300 AM, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.

MATCH NOTES

Winners of two of their last three games, tonight's victory marked New England's first triumph over Columbus since May 16, 2021, and their first win in Columbus since 2012.

With tonight's triumph, the Revolution improve to 5-4-5 on the road, with points in 10 of 14 away matches.

The Revolution dealt Columbus only their third home loss of the season.

In his 100th MLS regular season appearance, F Leo Campana tallied the opening goal and finished the night with a team-high three key passes.

Campana now has four goals in his last six games. The Revolution are 4-1-0 in games when the Ecuadorian finds the back of the net.

Against Columbus, Campana now owns five goals and one assist in six career meetings.

F/W Ignatius Ganago scored the game-winning goal, his second tally of the season.

With the secondary assist on the team's first goal, M Carles Gil collected his 10th assist of the season, becoming the first Revolution player with double-digit helpers in five consecutive seasons.

Gil has recorded at least 10 assists in six of his seven full MLS seasons, excepting only the injury-shortened 2020 campaign.

D Mamadou Fofana recorded the game-winning assist on Ganago's goal, his first in MLS.

F Luca Langoni logged the primary assist on Campana's goal, one of his two key passes on the night in addition to one shot on target.

GK Matt Turner posted a five-save performance in his third consecutive start. He improves to 2-1-0 this season and 2-1-4 in his career against Columbus.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #27

New England Revolution 2 at Columbus Crew 1

August 23, 2025 - Lower.com Field (Columbus, Ohio)

Referee: Sergii Demianchuk

Assistant Referee: Logan Brown

Assistant Referee: Jason White

Fourth Official: Muhammad Hassan

Video Asst. Referee: Edvin Jurisevic

Assistant VAR: Claudiu Badea

Weather: 77 degrees and cloudy

Attendance: 20,777

Scoring Summary:

NE - Leo Campana 6 (Luca Langoni 2, Carles Gil 10) 25'

NE - Ignatius Ganago 2 (Mamadou Fofana 1) 39'

CLB - Daniel Gazdag 2 (Malte Amundsen 3) 71'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Matt Polster (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 45'+2

NE - Carles Gil (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 47'

NE - Caleb Porter (Yellow Card - Dissent) 66'

CLB - Steven Moreira (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 84'

New England Revolution: Matt Turner; Peyton Miller (Will Sands 74'), Brayan Ceballos, Mamadou Fofana, Ilay Feingold; Alhassan Yusuf, Matt Polster; Ignatius Ganago (Tanner Beason 62'), Carles Gil ©, Luca Langoni (Tomás Chancalay 74'); Leo Campana.

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Bono; Brandon Bye, Wyatt Omsberg, Andrew Farrell, Jackson Yueill, Allan Oyirwoth.

Columbus Crew: Patrick Schulte; Max Arfsten, Malte Amundsen, Sean Zawadzki, Steven Moreira © (Cesar Ruvalcaba 86'), Andres Herrera (Lassi Lappalainen 68'); Diego Rossi, Dylan Chambost (Jacen Russell-Rowe 68'), Taha Habroune (Yevhen Cheberko 68'), Daniel Gazdag; Ibrahim Aliyu (Wessam Abou Ali 56').

Substitutes Not Used: Evan Bush; Amar Sejdic, Derrick Jones, Hugo Picard.







