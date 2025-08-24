Inter Miami CF Secures Point with Draw on the Road at D.C. United

Published on August 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Inter Miami CF (13W-5L-7D, 46 points) secured a point on the road with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against D.C. United. Midfielder Baltasar Rodríguez secured the point for Inter Miami at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. with his first goal for the Club.

Inter Miami took the pitch with Rocco Ríos Novo in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Ryan Sailor, Gonzalo Luján, and captain Noah Allen made up the back four; David Ruiz and Tomás Avilés started at the base in midfield; with Benjamin Cremaschi, Telasco Segovia, and Fafa Picault playing further ahead; Tadeo Allende led the team's attack.

Notably, Allen became the first Academy product to start a match donning the captain's armband for our Club's First Team. Additionally, tonight's start marked the first for center back Sailor this regular season, and a return to action for Homegrown midfielder Ruiz.

The hosts opened the match taking an early lead, with forward Jackson Hopkins scoring for D.C. United in the 13th minute.

Goalkeeper Ríos Novo had a key intervention in the 29th minute, with a vital save to deny an attempt from D.C.'s Hosei Kijima from the left end of the box.

Inter Miami pushed for the equalizer, but wasn't able to find the finishing touch in the final third and the match went into the half with the 1-0 lead for D.C.

The second half saw the visitors make three changes early on in hopes of spurring a comeback, with Sergio Busquets, Rodrigo De Paul and Rodríguez coming on in place of Luján, Ruiz and Segovia respectively.

The modifications paid off, with Inter Miami generating more danger in the following minutes. Allen nearly scored in the 63rd minute with a low finish to the right post that forced a diving save from D.C.'s goalkeeper, before second-half substitute Rodríguez found the equalizer in the 64th minute. The Argentine midfielder buried the ball at the top right corner with a spectacular first-time hit from outside the box following a corner kick delivery to record his first goal as an Inter Miami player.

Second-half substitute Luis Suárez had a good look for Inter Miami in the 75th minute, but his finish from close range was met by a save from the host's keeper.

The 1-1 scoreline ultimately remained unchanged for Inter Miami to claim a point in its visit to D.C. United.

Next, Inter Miami will host rivals Orlando City SC on Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET in the Semifinals of the Leagues Cup 2025. Secure your tickets HERE to cheer on the team from the stands at Chase Stadium

Scoring Summary:

DC - Jackson Hopkins 13'

MIA - Baltasar Rodríguez 64'

Misconduct:

DC - Aaron Herrera (Yellow Card) 36', Matti Peltola (Yellow Card) 41'

MIA - Benjamin Cremaschi (Yellow Card) 51', Luis Suárez (Yellow Card) 90+7'

Lineups / Substitutions:

D.C. United - GK Luis Barraza; D Conner Antley (Dominique Badji 79'), Lucas Bartlett, Kye Rowles, David Schnegg; M Brandon Servania (Rida Zouhir 73'), Matti Peltola; Aaron Herrera, Gabriel Pirani (Jared Stroud 62'), Hosei Kijima (Jacob Murrell 62'); F Jackson Hopkins (João Peglow 74')

Unused Substitutes - GK Jordan Farr, Kim Jung-hong; D Deredk Dodson, Garrison Tubbs

Inter Miami CF - GK Rocco Ríos Novo; D Marcelo Weigandt, Ryan Sailor (Ian Fray 79'), Gonzalo Luján (Sergio Busquets 55'), Noah Allen; M David Ruiz (Baltasar Rodríguez 55'), Tomás Avilés; Benjamin Cremaschi, Telasco Segovia (Rodrigo De Paul 55'), Tadeo Allende (Luis Suárez 63'); F Fafa Picault

Unused Substitutes - GK William Yarbrough; D Maximiliano Falcón; M Yannick Bright, Santiago Morales

Details of the Game:

Date: August 23, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: Audi Field

Stats:

Possession:

DC - 34.5%

MIA - 65.5%

Shots:

DC - 11

MIA - 14

Saves:

DC - 2

MIA - 1

Corners:

DC - 5

MIA - 8

Fouls:

DC - 13

MIA - 14







