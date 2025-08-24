Union climb to the top of the Eastern Conference

Published on August 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union defeated Chicago Fire FC 4-0 on Saturday night at Subaru Park. Forward Tai Baribo opened the scoring in the 34th minute, and defender Kai Wagner doubled the lead in the 64th minute with a goal from a set piece. Midfielder Danley Jean Jacques added a third in the 73rd minute before forward Milan Iloski sealed the win in the 80th minute. Goalkeeper Andrew Rick recorded his fifth clean sheet of the season.

The Union travel to TQL Stadium to face FC Cincinnati on Saturday, August 30th (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union 4 - Chicago Fire FC 0

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Saturday, August 23, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Assistant Referees: Corey Rockwell, Justin Howard

Fourth Official: Servando Berna

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Tony Obas

Weather: 76 degrees and sunny.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Tai Baribo (Wagner, Sullivan) 34'

PHI - Kai Wagner (Iloski) 64'

PHI - Danley Jean Jacques (unassisted) 73'

PHI - Milan Iloski (unassisted) 80'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Jovan Lukic (caution) 37'

CHI - Leonardo Barroso (caution) 38'

CHI - Sergio Oregal Jr. (caution) 57'

PHI - Tai Baribo (caution) 59'

PHI - Olwethu Makhanya (caution) 66'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andrew Rick; Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner, Olwethu Makhanya, Frankie Westfield, Jovan Lukic (Jeremy Rafanello 84'), Danley Jean Jacques, Milan Iloski (Alejandro Bedoya 84'), Quinn Sullivan (Cavan Sullivan 74'), Tai Baribo (Chris Donovan 81'), Bruno Damiani (Mikael Uhre 74').

Substitutes not used: Pierce Holbrook; Nathan Harriel, Olivier Mbaizo, Jesus Bueno.

Chicago Fire FC: Chris Brady; Leonardo Barroso (Jonathan Dean 45'), Christopher Cupps, Jack Elliott, Andrew Gutman, Sergio Oregal Jr. (Kellyn Acosta 75'), Dje D'Avilla (André Franco 69'), Brian Gutierrez, Philip Zinckernagel (Maren Haile-Selassie 69'), Hugo Cuypers (Tom Barlow 75'), Jonathan Bamba.

Substitutes not used: Jeff Gal; Sam Rogers, Omar González, Mauricio Pineda.

TEAM NOTES

Tai Baribo scored his 16th goal of the season, tying midfielder Alejandro Bedoya for sixth most MLS goals scored in club history (25).

Defender Kai Wagner earned his 10th MLS assist this season.

Forward Milan Iloski scored his first MLS goal with the Union.

Homegrown goalkeeper Andrew Rick registered his fifth clean sheet of the season.

The Union remain unbeaten in their last 14 home matches against Chicago Fire FC.







