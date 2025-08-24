Columbus Crew Edged by New England Revolution

Published on August 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Columbus Crew lost, 1-2, against the New England Revolution at Lower.com Field.

The Black & Gold's 45 points through 27 matches are the Club's fifth-most through 27 matches since 2004 when MLS eliminated overtime.

1. 2008 - 53 points (15-7-5)

2. 2024 - 50 points (14-5-8)

3. 2009 - 48 points (13-5-9)

4. 2010 - 46 points (13-7-7)

5. 2025 - 45 points (12-6-9)

Tonight was the Crew's first lost against New England in 10 matches (4-1-5). Columbus holds a 42-25-18 regular season record against the Revolution.

Midfielder Daniel Gazdag scored for the Crew in the 71st minute, his second with the Crew and fourth of the season (two with Philadelphia Union).

Defender Malte Amundsen registered his third MLS assist of 2025 on Gazdag's goal.

Gazdag recorded his sixth all-time regular season goal against the New England Revolution, tied for his most goals scored against any opposition in his MLS career (vs. Nashville SC, six).

Designated Player and Forward Wessam Abou Ali made his MLS debut tonight, entering the match in the 56th minute.

Tonight's attendance at Lower.com Field was a sell-out of 20,777, the 10th highest-attended match in venue history.

The Crew travel to face the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, Aug. 30 at Sports Illustrated Stadium [7:30 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew at New York Red Bulls

MLS Regular Season

Saturday, Aug. 30 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Sports Illustrated Stadium

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)







