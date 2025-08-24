Columbus Crew Edged by New England Revolution
Published on August 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
The Columbus Crew lost, 1-2, against the New England Revolution at Lower.com Field.
The Black & Gold's 45 points through 27 matches are the Club's fifth-most through 27 matches since 2004 when MLS eliminated overtime.
1. 2008 - 53 points (15-7-5)
2. 2024 - 50 points (14-5-8)
3. 2009 - 48 points (13-5-9)
4. 2010 - 46 points (13-7-7)
5. 2025 - 45 points (12-6-9)
Tonight was the Crew's first lost against New England in 10 matches (4-1-5). Columbus holds a 42-25-18 regular season record against the Revolution.
Midfielder Daniel Gazdag scored for the Crew in the 71st minute, his second with the Crew and fourth of the season (two with Philadelphia Union).
Defender Malte Amundsen registered his third MLS assist of 2025 on Gazdag's goal.
Gazdag recorded his sixth all-time regular season goal against the New England Revolution, tied for his most goals scored against any opposition in his MLS career (vs. Nashville SC, six).
Designated Player and Forward Wessam Abou Ali made his MLS debut tonight, entering the match in the 56th minute.
Tonight's attendance at Lower.com Field was a sell-out of 20,777, the 10th highest-attended match in venue history.
The Crew travel to face the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, Aug. 30 at Sports Illustrated Stadium [7:30 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].
Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew at New York Red Bulls
MLS Regular Season
Saturday, Aug. 30 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Sports Illustrated Stadium
TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)
Major League Soccer Stories from August 23, 2025
- Chicho Arango, Preston Judd goals lift San Jose into the Western Conference eighth seed with six games left - San Jose Earthquakes
- LAFC Battles to 1-1 Draw Against FC Dallas to Conclude Road Stretch - Los Angeles FC
- New England Defeats Columbus Crew, 2-1 - New England Revolution
- FC Dallas Secures Point in 1-1 Draw with LAFC - FC Dallas
- Columbus Crew Edged by New England Revolution - Columbus Crew SC
- Nashville SC Wins Team Record 10th Regular Season Home Match in 5-1 Victory Over Orlando City SC - Nashville SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall, 1-2, to San Jose Earthquakes - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Falls, 4-0, Against Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park - Chicago Fire FC
- Inter Miami CF Secures Point with Draw on the Road at D.C. United - Inter Miami CF
- CF Montréal Edges Austin FC, 3-2 - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Cincinnati Blanked New York City FC, 1-0 - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Secures Point with Draw on the Road at D.C. United - Inter Miami CF
- Union climb to the top of the Eastern Conference - Philadelphia Union
- New York City FC Earns Big Win at FC Cincinnati - New York City FC
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Defender Kieran Chandler to MLS Contract - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Face Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium Today at 5:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Bundesliga Veteran Midfielder Diadié Samassékou - Houston Dynamo FC
- LAFC Concludes Three-Game Road Stretch at FC Dallas on Saturday Night - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United FC at Real Salt Lake Preview - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Crew SC Stories
- Columbus Crew Edged by New England Revolution
- Verizon Announces Columbus Crew Partnership and Veteran Debt Relief Initiative
- Columbus Crew's Match at New York City FC Rescheduled for Wednesday, September 17 at Yankee Stadium
- Crew Tops Club León 1-0
- Columbus Crew Top Club Puebla