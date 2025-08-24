FC Dallas Secures Point in 1-1 Draw with LAFC

Published on August 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas (7-11-9, 30 points) fought back from a goal down to secure a point in a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC (11-6-8, 41 points) on Saturday night at Toyota Stadium.

BIG DAWG RISES

Forward Logan Farrington scored his fifth goal of the season in the 13th minute of the match to level the scoreline. His goal set a new career high for goals scored in a season and ties Aleksey Korol (2000) for the second-most goals scored by a Dallas SuperDraft pick in a single season. Patrickson Delgado registered his third assist of the season to tie for third on the team in the category.

HOMETOWN HERO

FC Dallas goalkeeper Michael Collodi made four saves tonight. The goalkeeper from Frisco, Texas made his fifth career start in MLS tonight and holds a 2-1-2 record in his rookie campaign.

RESCUING POINTS

FC Dallas has recovered 18 points from a losing position this season, the most in MLS. Dallas finished the month of August 1-0-2.

SERIES HISTORY

FC Dallas improves to a 7-11-9 record when facing LAFC in MLS regular season play. Dallas holds a 4-1-2 record when facing the Californian side at Toyota Stadium.

SELLOUT STREAK CONTINUES

FC Dallas extended its sellout streak to 30 consecutive home matches with a standing room only crowd of 11,151. Toyota Stadium is currently undergoing renovations on the east side. For more information, visit NewToyotaStadium.com.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas visits St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, Sept. 6 from Energizer Stadium at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV. The audio call can be heard on the official FC Dallas app.

FC DALLAS ON LOCAL TV

Don't miss the "FC Dallas Minute" on NBC 5 News at 10 on Sunday, Aug. 24. On Tuesday, Aug. 26, from 7-9 p.m., FC Dallas Rewind will replay FC Dallas' 1-1 draw versus LAFC on Aug. 23, 2025. Both stations are available over-the-air in the Dallas/Fort Worth market and on all streaming platforms.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head coach Eric Quill

On tonights match...

"I thought we played a really good first half. The name of the game in the pregame speech was to be ultra aggressive when we get the ball and drive into them, and not just because the guys are in your face. Let's have an aggressive mentality to unbalance the first defender, and I thought we did that in the first half. I was proud of the response when going down a goal. Like I said, I thought when we were the aggressors in the first half, in the second half, I thought we fizzled physically. Their quality with their fronts are going to chew your legs away just because of the nature of the profile that they serve. But I thought we defended excellently and organized. We defended their crosses great and set pieces great. So I'm proud of the team's performance. Of course, I want to win, but I'm proud of the team tonight. We'll look at the video again and see where we can improve, because that's what we're always looking to do. But I thought that if you're looking at a collective team, that was our team out there playing, I was proud."

On Shaq Moore playing as part of the three-man backline...

"Osaze (Urhoghide) felt a little bit of a possible hamstring tightness. "O" is a key piece for us, and I know that injury like the back of my hand from my playing days. I know that when you're feeling it's you're on the cusp of something. So we could have put him in a situation where something pops it 10 minutes in, and we're burning us up. But also, he (would be) out for the long term, and we've got important games coming down the chute. So it was a measured calculation on doing what's right for the player and for the team. It wasn't easy to not have him in the game tonight, but I thought the group stepped up. Shaq (Moore) being asked to play right center back, I thought he did a beautiful job. He hasn't had a lot of time there, but I thought he did outstanding. For guys to be sort of shuffled that last minute and not really being able to work on the training field with it, I thought these guys did great. They didn't miss a beat. So I'm really pleased that they have the ability to adapt and play at such a high level."

On fighting back from a goal down...

"We gave up a goal five, six minutes into the game against a star-studded group. If you have a weak mentality, that could be it for you. You could put your head down and say, 'this night is going to be a long winter,' or you can bounce back. I'm proud of these guys. All year long, we have proven over and over again that we can bounce back from going down...I thought we played hard with him (Son Heung-Min). I thought we closed his lanes to play. He's a special player, and a special talent. He made some half chances happen, and he got in the box and did what he does. You're never going to be able to tie a guy like that up for 95-plus minutes, but at least you try to make it hard. You try to make everything. He had to work tremendously hard for everything, and I thought he must feel in that locker room like he had to work extremely hard for something, except for the goal."

Defender Shaq Moore

On playing a different position...

"Really I just want to help the team, I played a different position tonight, but I can adapt well to any position, whether that's higher up or down the field. That's one of the values I bring to my team and I'm happy I was able to help the team get a point against a good team."

On the playoff push...

"Obviously, we know we're kind of behind the ball now, but we're not going to give up, I think we're like five points out of it. So I was going to keep on fighting. We got seven games. I'm going to keep on fighting, and I'm hoping the bye week next weekend will help us get our legs back, rest a little bit, and then start next week. We will have to keep working on what we need to work on. So I think we'll take next week to do that. And then be ready for our next games."

Forward Logan Farrington

On getting a point in the comeback...

"It's towards the end of the season now, and we know it's crunch time. So we know even setbacks, we can't let them get us down too much. I thought the team responded very well. But we bounced back, got a goal right away, and I thought the first half we were really good. In the second half, we got a little bit more tired, but again, a lot of resilience from the team to hold out for a really good point at home."

On his goal...

"It was a good pass by Patrickson (Delgado) off of a long ball, and I just had a little bit of space. I was like, I have to get a shot on target. I got a little bit of luck but that's what strikers need sometimes, so I'll take it."







Major League Soccer Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.