LAFC Battles to 1-1 Draw Against FC Dallas to Conclude Road Stretch

Published on August 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC concluded its three-match road stretch with a 1-1 draw against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night. LAFC forward Son Heung-Min scored his first goal for the Black & Gold after signing with LAFC from English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

The tie brings LAFC's record to 11W-6L-8D on the season (41 points), with a 7W-4L-3D all-time regular-season record against Dallas.

LAFC took an early lead in the 6th minute when Son buried a free kick earned by three-time MLS All-Star Denis Bouanga to secure his first-ever MLS goal. Bouanga was taken down outside the Dallas box, resulting in the free kick that Son methodically placed in the upper left corner to take a 1-0 lead.

LAFC's lead was short-lived, with Dallas scoring just seven minutes later. FC Dallas forward Logan Farrington found the equalizer in the 13th minute, when his shot deflected off the Black & Gold defense and into the bottom right corner past the reach of Hugo Lloris to make the score 1-1.

LAFC Head Coach Steve Cherundolo was forced to make a change in the 25th minute, with Mathieu Choinière entering the match in place of an injured Igor Jesus.

Despite several goal-scoring opportunities on either side of the field in the second half, including a Ryan Hollingshead goal that was ruled offside, neither side was able to find the back of the net, and the match would end in a 1-1 draw.

Ryan Porteous made his LAFC debut, coming on as a second-half substitute in the 79th minute.

A rebroadcast of tonight's match will be available on Tuesday, Aug. 26, at 5:30 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13).

LAFC will be back in action at home on Sunday, August 31 when the club hosts San Diego FC at BMO Stadium. That match can be seen live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with radio coverage available on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA app, and 980 AM La Mera Mera.







