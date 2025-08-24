Inter Miami CF Secures Point with Draw on the Road at D.C. United

Published on August 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF (13W-5L-7D, 46 points) secured a point on the road with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against D.C. United. Midfielder Baltasar Rodríguez secured the point for Inter Miami at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. with his first goal for the Club.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami took the pitch with Rocco Ríos Novo in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Ryan Sailor, Gonzalo Luján, and captain Noah Allen made up the back four; David Ruiz and Tomás Avilés started at the base in midfield; with Benjamin Cremaschi, Telasco Segovia, and Fafa Picault playing further ahead; Tadeo Allende led the team's attack.

Notably, Allen became the first Academy product to start a match donning the captain's armband for our Club's First Team. Additionally, tonight's start marked the first for center back Sailor this regular season, and a return to action for Homegrown midfielder Ruiz.

Match Action

The hosts opened the match taking an early lead, with forward Jackson Hopkins scoring for D.C. United in the 13th minute.

Goalkeeper Ríos Novo had a key intervention in the 29th minute, with a vital save to deny an attempt from D.C.'s Hosei Kijima from the left end of the box.

Inter Miami pushed for the equalizer, but wasn't able to find the finishing touch in the final third and the match went into the half with the 1-0 lead for D.C.

The second half saw the visitors make three changes early on in hopes of spurring a comeback, with Sergio Busquets, Rodrigo De Paul and Rodríguez coming on in place of Luján, Ruiz and Segovia respectively.

The modifications paid off, with Inter Miami generating more danger in the following minutes. Allen nearly scored in the 63rd minute with a low finish to the right post that forced a diving save from D.C.'s goalkeeper, before second-half substitute Rodríguez found the equalizer in the 64th minute. The Argentine midfielder buried the ball at the top right corner with a spectacular first-time hit from outside the box following a corner kick delivery to record his first goal as an Inter Miami player.

Second-half substitute Luis Suárez had a good look for Inter Miami in the 75th minute, but his finish from close range was met by a save from the host's keeper.

The 1-1 scoreline ultimately remained unchanged for Inter Miami to claim a point in its visit to D.C. United.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami will host rivals Orlando City SC on Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET in the Semifinals of the Leagues Cup 2025. Secure your tickets HERE to cheer on the team from the stands at Chase Stadium!

Stats

Possession:

DC - 34.5%

MIA - 65.5%

Shots:

DC - 11

MIA - 14

Saves:

DC - 2

MIA - 1

Corners:

DC - 5

MIA - 8

Fouls:

DC - 13

MIA - 14







