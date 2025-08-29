Leagues Cup Final Is Set: Inter Miami CF to Face Seattle Sounders FC in the Final this Sunday

Published on August 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The stage is set! Inter Miami CF secured its Leagues Cup 2025 Final berth with a thrilling 3-1 comeback win over rivals Orlando City SC in the Semifinals at Chase Stadium on Wednesday night. The team will now travel to Seattle to compete for the title this Sunday, Aug. 31, Final at 8 p.m. ET at Lumen Field

Tickets for the Final will be available at LeaguesCup.com and via the hosting MLS club. Visit LeaguesCup.com and follow @LeaguesCup on social media for more information.

Coverage of the Final will be available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and available to Apple TV+ subscribers around the world. Linear broadcast information will be announced soon.

Fans in New York City will be able to see the Leagues Cup Final on SILVERCAST Media's "Mega-Zilla" - a 78-foot by 330-foot screen that spans an entire city block and is located on Broadway between 45th and 46th St.

Inter Miami CF in Leagues Cup History

Inter Miami is vying for its second Leagues Cup title after securing the inaugural trophy in 2023.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.