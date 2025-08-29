Leagues Cup Final Is Set: Inter Miami CF to Face Seattle Sounders FC in the Final this Sunday
Published on August 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
The stage is set! Inter Miami CF secured its Leagues Cup 2025 Final berth with a thrilling 3-1 comeback win over rivals Orlando City SC in the Semifinals at Chase Stadium on Wednesday night. The team will now travel to Seattle to compete for the title this Sunday, Aug. 31, Final at 8 p.m. ET at Lumen Field
Tickets for the Final will be available at LeaguesCup.com and via the hosting MLS club. Visit LeaguesCup.com and follow @LeaguesCup on social media for more information.
Coverage of the Final will be available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and available to Apple TV+ subscribers around the world. Linear broadcast information will be announced soon.
Fans in New York City will be able to see the Leagues Cup Final on SILVERCAST Media's "Mega-Zilla" - a 78-foot by 330-foot screen that spans an entire city block and is located on Broadway between 45th and 46th St.
Inter Miami CF in Leagues Cup History
Inter Miami is vying for its second Leagues Cup title after securing the inaugural trophy in 2023.
Major League Soccer Stories from August 28, 2025
- Sounders FC Announces Expanded Capacity at Lumen Field for Sunday's Leagues Cup 2025 Final against Inter Miami CF - Seattle Sounders FC
- Leagues Cup Final Is Set: Inter Miami CF to Face Seattle Sounders FC in the Final this Sunday - Inter Miami CF
- Real Salt Lake's Zavier Gozo, Marcos Zambrano Amongst 23 Players Selected for U.S.A U-20 Camp by Head Coach Marco Mitrović - Real Salt Lake
- Matchday Guide Pres. by Altafiber: FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union - Black Heritage Night - FC Cincinnati
- Revolution Forward Dor Turgeman Called up to Israel National Team - New England Revolution
- FC Dallas Homegrown Nolan Norris Called into U.S. U20 Men's National Team Camp - FC Dallas
- Colorado Rapids' Adam Beaudry and Noah Cobb Called up to U.S. U-20 National Team for September FIFA Window - Colorado Rapids
- Power Rankings: Charlotte FC's Climb Continues After Seven-Straight Wins - Charlotte FC
- San Diego FC Travels to Face LAFC in First-Ever Visit to BMO Stadium - San Diego FC
- Inter Miami CF and Polkadot Team up to Launch Back to School Initiative - Inter Miami CF
- St. Louis CITY SC Back at Energizer Park to Face Houston Dynamo on Saturday - St. Louis City SC
- Rugs.com Joins New York City FC as Official Home Décor Partner - New York City FC
- RSL Academy Set to Participate in Torneo Internacional - Real Salt Lake
- Charlotte FC and Kia America Announce Partnership - Charlotte FC
- Seattle Defeats LA Galaxy 2-0 to Book a Spot in the Leagues Cup 2025 Final against Inter Miami and Lionel Messi - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy Advance to Leagues Cup 2025 Third-Place Match Following 2-0 Defeat to Seattle Sounders FC - LA Galaxy
- Inter Miami CF Advances to Leagues Cup Final with Thrilling Comeback over Orlando City SC - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Leagues Cup Final Is Set: Inter Miami CF to Face Seattle Sounders FC in the Final this Sunday
- Inter Miami CF and Polkadot Team up to Launch Back to School Initiative
- Inter Miami CF Advances to Leagues Cup Final with Thrilling Comeback over Orlando City SC
- Inter Miami CF Hosts Orlando City SC in Leagues Cup Semifinals
- Rodríguez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday