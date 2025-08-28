Inter Miami CF Advances to Leagues Cup Final with Thrilling Comeback over Orlando City SC

Published on August 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF secured a 3-1 win over rivals Orlando City SC in the Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinals to advance to the tournament's Final, while also securing a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup berth as one of the finalists. A brace by captain Lionel Messi and another strike from midfielder Telasco Segovia spurred Inter Miami to the thrilling comeback victory at Chase Stadium.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami took the pitch with Óscar Ustari in goal; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcón, Gonzalo Luján and Jordi Alba formed the back four; Yannick Bright and Sergio Busquets started at the base in midfield, with Rodrigo De Paul, captain Messi and Baltasar Rodríguez, playing further ahead; Luis Suárez led the team in attack.

With his start on the night, midfielder Busquets made history as he became just the fifth player to reach 100 appearances for the Club.

Match Action

Goalkeeper Ustari came up big with an early key intervention in the ninth minute, showing quick reflexes to deny the shot from Orlando's Martín Ojeda from inside the box.

Suárez had the closest look for Inter Miami in the 31st minute, with a left-footed curler from the right side of the box that was just wide of the far post.

Orlando City took the lead before the half with a goal from Marco Pašalić in the first minute of added time.

The visitors conceded a penalty in the 75th minute, with defender David Brekalo being sent off on the play. Messi subsequently stepped up and converted from the penalty spot to equalize for Inter Miami in the 77th minute.

Messi secured the comeback in the 88th in a moment of brilliance. Our captain collected the ball and combined with Alba with a quick give and go to enter the box, before finding the back of the net with a grounded finish to the far post. The goal was the second for Messi this Leagues Cup 2025, taking his tally to 17 goal contributions for Inter Miami in his last nine appearances across all competitions.

Second-half substitute Segovia rounded out the result in the first minute of added time with a sublime chip over the keeper off of an assist from Suárez. The goal was the third for Segovia in the competition.

The 3-1 scoreline then held through the final whistle for Inter Miami to advance to the Final and have the chance to claim a second Leagues Cup title after claiming winners honors in 2023. Additionally, as one of the finalists, Inter Miami also secured its spot for the 2026 edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami will take on either LA Galaxy or Seattle Sounders on the road in the Leagues Cup 2025 Final this Sunday, Aug. 31.

Stats

Possession:

MIA - 55.3%

ORL - 44.7%

Shots:

MIA - 14

ORL - 11

Saves:

MIA - 3

ORL - 3

Corners:

MIA - 7

ORL - 3

Fouls:

MIA - 10

ORL - 13







