LA Galaxy Advance to Leagues Cup 2025 Third-Place Match Following 2-0 Defeat to Seattle Sounders FC

Published on August 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - Continuing their Leagues Cup 2025 campaign, the LA Galaxy moved on to the Third-Place Match following a 2-0 loss to Seattle Sounders FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday night. LA will next play host to Orlando City SC in the Leagues Cup 2025 Third-Place Match at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, Aug. 31 (2:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass). Should the Galaxy defeat Orlando City SC in regulation or a penalty-kick shootout in Sunday's Third-Place Match, LA will automatically qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

LA Galaxy Against Seattle Sounders FC

Wednesday's Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinal match between LA and Seattle marked the 54th meeting across all competitions between the two teams, with the Galaxy trailing the all-time series 18-22-14. Against Seattle, the Galaxy hold a 11-15-14 record in league play, a 5-3-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs, a 2-2-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 0-2-0 record in Leagues Cup play. In 28 all-time matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park against Seattle, LA holds a 13-8-7 record.

LA Galaxy In Leagues Cup

In 10 all-time Leagues Cup matches played under the current format, which began in 2023, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 4-4-2 (18 GF, 15 GA). In eight all-time League Cup matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy hold a record of 3-3-2 (15 GF, 11 GA). In five matches played in Leagues Cup 2025, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 3-1-1 (12 GF, 6 GA, +6 GD).

Goal-Scoring Plays

SEA - Pedro De La Vega, 7th minute: Novak Mićović parried away a save from Paul Rothrock's attempt inside the penalty area. After Seattle's ensuing shot was blocked from close range, Pedro De La Vega was first to the loose ball and his shot was fired in at the near post.

SEA - Osaze De Rosario, 57th minute: Osaze De Rosario flicked the ball up inside the penalty area, controlled the loose ball inside the box and poked his shot from just outside the six-yard box into the back of the net.

Postgame Notes

LA holds a 3-2-2 (16 GF, 11 GA) record in seven matches played across all competitions dating back to July 31.

LA holds a 4-3-2 (19 GF, 13 GA) record in nine matches played across all competitions dating back to July 31.

In 11 matches played at Dignity Heath Sports Park across all competitions dating back to May 31, the LA Galaxy have held a 7-3-1 record and have outscored their opponents 23-13 during that span.

Next Game

Next up, the LA Galaxy play host to Orlando City SC in the Leagues Cup 2025 Third-Place Match at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, Aug. 31 at 2:00 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass).

Leagues Cup 2025 - Semifinal

LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025 - Dignity Health Sports Park (Los Angeles)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

LA Galaxy 0 0 0

Seattle Sounders FC 1 1 2

Scoring Summary:

SEA: De La Vega, 7

SEA: De Rosario, 57

Misconduct Summary:

LA: Fagundez (caution), 16

LA: Cuevas (caution), 20

LA: Aude (caution), 35

SEA: Rothrock (caution), 35

LA: Pec (caution), 62

SEA: C. Roldan (caution), 67

LA: Yoshida (caution), 75

SEA: Nouhou (ejection), 83

Lineups:

LA: GK Novak Mićović; D Mauricio Cuevas (Miki Yamane, 68), D Zanka, D Maya Yoshida (C), D Julián Aude (John Nelson, 46); M Diego Fagundez, M Edwin Cerrillo (Harbor Miller, 86), M Marco Reus, F Joseph Paintsil, F Gabriel Pec, F Miguel Berry (Christian Ramirez, 60)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Brady Scott, GK JT Marcinkowski, D Chris Rindov, D Eriq Zavaleta, M Tucker Lepley, M Isaiah Parente, M Lucas Sanabria

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (Gabriel Pec, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Four players tied, 1); FOULS: 11 (Three players tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 6

SEA: GK Andrew Thomas; D Nouhou, D Jackson Ragen, D Yeimar Gomez, D Alex Roldan, M Obed Vargas, M Cristian Roldan © (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, 76), M Pedro De La Vega (Reed Baker-Whiting, 60), M Paul Rothrock (Daniel Leyva, 60), F Osaze De Rosario (Snyder Brunell, 76), F Jesus Ferreira (Kim Keehee, 84)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Jacob Castro, GK Stefan Frei; D Trayvian Sousa, D Jonathan Bell, M Cody Baker, F Georgi Minoungou

TOTAL SHOTS: 14 (Osaze De Rosario, 6); SHOTS ON GOAL: 8 (Osaze De Rosario, 4); FOULS: 15 (Osaze De Rosario, 3); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 4

Referee: Adonal Gonzalez

Assistant Referees: Michel Avalos, Leonardo Rodriguez

Fourth Official: Victor Hernandez

VAR: Jorge Peregrina

Weather: Clear, 68 degrees

Attendance: 16,255

