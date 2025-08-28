Seattle Defeats LA Galaxy 2-0 to Book a Spot in the Leagues Cup 2025 Final against Inter Miami and Lionel Messi

Published on August 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC forward Osaze De Rosario reacts after his goal

CARSON, CALIF. - Sounders FC advanced to the Leagues Cup 2025 Final with a 2-0 Semifinals win over the LA Galaxy on Wednesday evening at Dignity Health Sports Park. Pedro de la Vega and Osaze De Rosario scored goals, while Andrew Thomas recorded the shoutout as Seattle remained unbeaten in the tournament (4-0-1) and secured a spot in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup with the result. The Rave Green will now host Inter Miami CF in the Leagues Cup 2025 Final on Sunday, August 31 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (5:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, Univision, TUDN, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM), as international superstar Lionel Messi makes his first trip to Seattle since joining MLS.

Miami came back from a halftime deficit to defeat Orlando City SC 3-1 in the other Semifinals matchup on Wednesday, with Messi scoring a brace to secure a spot in Sunday's Final. Tickets to Sunday's match are available to purchase HERE, as Sounders FC aims to become the first team in league history to win every major North American title. The Rave Green already hold two MLS Cups, one Supporters' Shield, four Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups and a Concacaf Champions Cup trophy in its cabinet.

MATCH NOTES

This marks the second time the Rave Green have played in the Leagues Cup Final, also reaching the championship match in 2021, where they fell 3-2 to Liga MX side Club Léon.

Sunday's matchup with Miami marks just the second time the two sides have met across all competitions. Miami won the lone previous meeting 1-0 on April 16, 2022 in MLS regular-season play.

Seattle has now reached 12 major tournament finals since joining MLS in 2009: five Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Finals (2009-2012, 2014), four MLS Cup Finals (2016-2017, 2019-2020), two Leagues Cup Finals (2021, 2025) and one Concacaf Champions Cup Final (2022).

The club has won eight major trophies: four U.S. Open Cups (2009-2011, 2014), two MLS Cups (2016, 2019), one Concacaf Champions Cup (2022) and one Supporters' Shield (2014).

Pedro de la Vega's goal in the seventh minute was his third in Leagues Cup 2025 play and ninth in all competitions.

Osaze De Rosario's goal in the 57th minute was his third strike in Leagues Cup 2025 action and his fourth in all competitions. He also scored against Atlanta United FC in MLS play earlier this year.

Andrew Thomas made four saves and recorded his second shutout of Leagues Cup 2025. The fifth-year goalkeeper has three clean sheets in 13 appearances across all competitions this season.

Nouhou was issued a red card late in tonight's match and will be suspended for Sunday's Final against Miami.

Sounders FC also punched their ticket to the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup with the result. Seattle remains the only MLS team to win the tournament, doing so in 2022.

The Rave Green have lost one match since playing in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ in June, holding a 9-1-4 record in all competitions in its last 14 games, including a 4-0-1 mark in Leagues Cup 2025 play.

Seattle is 9-5-1 all-time in Leagues Cup action following tonight's result.

Sounders FC and the LA Galaxy have met 54 times in all competitions since Seattle joined MLS in 2009. The Rave Green hold a 22-18-14 advantage, including a pair of victories this season.

Cristian Roldan made his 350th all-competitions start tonight, the second Sounders FC player - and first field player - to reach that mark (Stefan Frei, 413).

Danny Leyva made his 100th all-competitions appearance tonight. The midfielder originally signed with the club in 2019 as a Homegrown Player.

Brian Schmetzer made nine changes to the lineup from Sunday's MLS win over Sporting Kansas City, with Andrew Thomas, Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou, Obed Vargas, Paul Rothrock, Jesús Ferreira, Pedro de la Vega, Osaze De Rosario replacing Stefan Frei, Reed Baker-Whiting, Jonathan Bell, Cody Baker, Snyder Brunell, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Danny Leyva, Georgi Minoungou and Danny Musovski.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 - LA Galaxy 0

Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

Referee: Adonai Escobedo Gonzalez

Assistants: Michel Ricardo, Leonardo Castillo

Fourth Official: Victor Caceres

VAR: Guillermo Pacheco

Attendance: 16,255

Weather: 76 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Pedro de la Vega 7'

SEA - Osaze De Rosario 57'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

LAG - Diego Fagúndez (caution) 16'

LAG - Mauricio Cuevas (caution) 20'

LAG - Julián Aude (caution) 35'

SEA - Paul Rothrock (caution) 35'

LAG - Gabriel Pec (caution) 62'

SEA - Cristian Roldan (caution) 67'

LAG - Maya Yoshida (caution) 75'

SEA - Nouhou (caution) 80'

SEA - Nouhou (ejection) 83'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan - Captain (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi 76'); Paul Rothrock (Danny Leyva 60'), Jesús Ferreira (Kim Kee-hee 83'), Pedro de la Vega (Reed Baker-Whiting 60'); Osaze De Rosario (Snyder Brunell 76')

Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Jacob Castro, Jonathan Bell, Cody Baker, Travian Sousa, Georgi Minoungou

Total shots: 14

Shots on goal: 8

Fouls: 15

Offside: 0

Corner-Kicks: 4

Saves: 4

LA Galaxy - Novak Micovic; Julián Aude (John Nelson HT), Mathias Jørgensen, Maya Yoshida, Mauricio Cuevas (Miki Yamane 68'); Diego Fagúndez (Elijah Wynder 68'), Edwin Cerrillo (Harbor Miller 86'), Gabriel Pec, Marco Reus, Joseph Paintsil; Miguel Berry (Christian Ramírez 60')

Substitutes not used: Brady Scott, Isaiah Parente, Eriq Zavaleta, JT Marcinkowski, Christopher Rindov, Tucker Lepley, Lucas Sanabria

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 11

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 6

Saves: 6

