St. Louis CITY SC Back at Energizer Park to Face Houston Dynamo on Saturday

Published on August 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







Following a two-match road trip, St. Louis CITY SC returns home to face Houston Dynamo at Energizer Park this Saturday, August 30. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can catch the action live on MLS Season Pass via the Apple TV app or tune in locally with English radio coverage on KYKY Y98.1 FM and Spanish coverage on KXOK 102.9 FM.

How to Watch

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Apple TV Talent (English): Mark Rogondino (play-by-play), Heath Pearce (analyst)

Apple TV Talent (Spanish): Raul Guzman (play-by-play), Ashley Gonzalez (analyst)

Radio: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish)

Radio Talent (English): Joey Zanaboni (play-by-play), Dale Schilly (analyst)

Radio Talent (Spanish): Santiago Beltran (play-by-play), Hector Vega (analyst)

Matchday Activity

The CITY Block Party kicks off at 4:30 p.m. this Saturday at Lou Fusz Plaza with DJ Mahf on the turntables. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to spin the prize wheel, test their soccer skills, and grab dinner from Steve's or Balkan Treat Box. At 6:00 p.m., gates to Energizer Park open and Mobile Order Ahead becomes available in the CITY App. With more than 25 local food partners to choose from, there's no shortage of dinner options, and fans should remember to "check in" through the app. The first 7,500 fans through the gates will also receive a St. Louis CITY SC lunch bag, courtesy of Edward Jones.

Last Time Out

St. Louis CITY SC fell 3-2 on the road to Vancouver Whitecaps last weekend. CITY SC took the lead through Eduard Löwen in the 14th minute before the Whitecaps tied it up with a penalty in first half stoppage time. Klauss reestablished CITY's lead in the 73rd minute but Vancouver scored two goals late on to seal the win.

St. Louis CITY SC vs Houston Dynamo

St. Louis CITY SC holds a 2-1-2 regular season record against the Houston Dynamo, including a pair of 3-0 victories at Energizer Park. CITY has scored seven goals while conceding just two across those meetings. Simon Becher leads the way with two goals against Houston, recording a brace in last season's home clash, while Marcel Hartel has tallied two assists in two matches against the Dynamo.

Scouting Houston Dynamo

The Houston Dynamo sit 12th in the Western Conference with a 7-12-8 record. On the road, they hold a 3-4-6 mark and are currently on a seven-match winless run in regular-season play. Houston has drawn its last two away games, 1-1 against Vancouver and 2-2 against Austin FC. Ezequiel Ponce leads the team with seven goals, while Jack McGlynn ranks second with five. McGlynn and Griffin Dorsey share the team lead in assists with six each.







