Revolution Forward Dor Turgeman Called up to Israel National Team
Published on August 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution forward Dor Turgeman has been selected for international duty by the Israel Men's National Team. Turgeman will join Head Coach Ran Ben Shimon's 23-man roster ahead of next week's FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers.
Israel enters September's European Qualifiers in second place of Group K with a 2-1-0 record through the opening three matches. Turgeman and Israel will visit Moldova on Friday, Sept. 5 (2:45 p.m. ET), before hosting Italy on Monday, Sept. 8 (2:45 p.m. ET) in Hungary. The top team in each group will automatically qualify for next summer's FIFA World Cup 2026, which includes seven matches to be played in Boston, while the second-place team in each group table will enter a qualification playoff.
Turgeman, 21, was acquired by New England on Aug. 20 from Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv using the MLS U22 Initiative. Turgeman made his senior international debut for Israel in September 2023 in European Qualifying action against Romania. Earlier this year, he recorded his first senior-team goal in a World Cup Qualifier against Norway, adding his first assist in the next match against Estonia. In total, he has started seven of his 10 senior appearances, playing six times in European qualifiers and once in UEFA Nations League A, where he started in a draw away at France on Nov. 14, 2024.
New England returns home to Gillette Stadium this Saturday, Aug. 30 to host Charlotte FC for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff in Foxborough. Watch Saturday's match on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), or tune into Más Latino 99.9 FM / 1300 AM for Spanish commentary, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.
DOR TURGEMAN
Israel
FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers
September 5 at Moldova
Zimbru Stadium - Chișinău
2:45 p.m. ET
September 8 vs. Italy
Nagyerdei Stadium - Debrecen, Hungary
2:45 p.m. ET
