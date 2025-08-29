Sounders FC Announces Expanded Capacity at Lumen Field for Sunday's Leagues Cup 2025 Final against Inter Miami CF

Published on August 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Due to strong demand for an international championship on Sunday, Sounders FC has opened additional inventory in the upper bowl of Lumen Field for the Leagues Cup 2025 Final, as Seattle aims to become the first team in MLS history to win every major North American title.

On Sunday, August 31, Seattle has another opportunity to showcase its vibrant soccer community on an international stage, this time against Inter Miami and global superstar Lionel Messi. The current single-match record for a Leagues Cup match is 50,675, set on July 27, 2024, in a matchup between the San Jose Earthquakes and Chivas de Guadalajara at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. With a major trophy on the line Sunday, the Seattle soccer community aims to raise the bar even higher.

Seattle is no stranger to the biggest stages in international football. Earlier this summer, more than 132,000 fans came through the turnstiles to see Sounders FC's three Group Stage matches at the FIFA Club World Cup against continental champions Paris Saint-Germain and Botafogo, along with perennial La Liga contender Atlético Madrid. Additionally, Seattle set a Concacaf Champions Cup single-match attendance record on May 4, 2022, when 68,741 fans watched the Rave Green become the first and only MLS team to claim the continental crown against Pumas UNAM. The Emerald City also set a then-Lumen Field event record of 69,274 fans for the 2019 MLS Cup, as Seattle earned its second league championship in emphatic fashion over Toronto FC.

Sounders FC advanced to the Leagues Cup 2025 Final with a 2-0 Semifinals win over the LA Galaxy on Wednesday evening at Dignity Health Sports Park. Pedro de la Vega and Osaze De Rosario scored the goals, while Andrew Thomas recorded a shoutout as Seattle remained unbeaten in the tournament (4-0-1) and secured a spot in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup with the result. The Rave Green will now host Inter Miami CF in the Leagues Cup 2025 Final on Sunday, August 31 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (5:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, Univision, TUDN, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM), as international superstar Lionel Messi makes his first trip to Seattle since joining MLS.







