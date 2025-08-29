Sounders FC Announces Expanded Capacity at Lumen Field for Sunday's Leagues Cup 2025 Final against Inter Miami CF
Published on August 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Due to strong demand for an international championship on Sunday, Sounders FC has opened additional inventory in the upper bowl of Lumen Field for the Leagues Cup 2025 Final, as Seattle aims to become the first team in MLS history to win every major North American title.
On Sunday, August 31, Seattle has another opportunity to showcase its vibrant soccer community on an international stage, this time against Inter Miami and global superstar Lionel Messi. The current single-match record for a Leagues Cup match is 50,675, set on July 27, 2024, in a matchup between the San Jose Earthquakes and Chivas de Guadalajara at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. With a major trophy on the line Sunday, the Seattle soccer community aims to raise the bar even higher.
Seattle is no stranger to the biggest stages in international football. Earlier this summer, more than 132,000 fans came through the turnstiles to see Sounders FC's three Group Stage matches at the FIFA Club World Cup against continental champions Paris Saint-Germain and Botafogo, along with perennial La Liga contender Atlético Madrid. Additionally, Seattle set a Concacaf Champions Cup single-match attendance record on May 4, 2022, when 68,741 fans watched the Rave Green become the first and only MLS team to claim the continental crown against Pumas UNAM. The Emerald City also set a then-Lumen Field event record of 69,274 fans for the 2019 MLS Cup, as Seattle earned its second league championship in emphatic fashion over Toronto FC.
Sounders FC advanced to the Leagues Cup 2025 Final with a 2-0 Semifinals win over the LA Galaxy on Wednesday evening at Dignity Health Sports Park. Pedro de la Vega and Osaze De Rosario scored the goals, while Andrew Thomas recorded a shoutout as Seattle remained unbeaten in the tournament (4-0-1) and secured a spot in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup with the result. The Rave Green will now host Inter Miami CF in the Leagues Cup 2025 Final on Sunday, August 31 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (5:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, Univision, TUDN, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM), as international superstar Lionel Messi makes his first trip to Seattle since joining MLS.
Major League Soccer Stories from August 28, 2025
- Sounders FC Announces Expanded Capacity at Lumen Field for Sunday's Leagues Cup 2025 Final against Inter Miami CF - Seattle Sounders FC
- Leagues Cup Final Is Set: Inter Miami CF to Face Seattle Sounders FC in the Final this Sunday - Inter Miami CF
- Real Salt Lake's Zavier Gozo, Marcos Zambrano Amongst 23 Players Selected for U.S.A U-20 Camp by Head Coach Marco Mitrović - Real Salt Lake
- Matchday Guide Pres. by Altafiber: FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union - Black Heritage Night - FC Cincinnati
- Revolution Forward Dor Turgeman Called up to Israel National Team - New England Revolution
- FC Dallas Homegrown Nolan Norris Called into U.S. U20 Men's National Team Camp - FC Dallas
- Colorado Rapids' Adam Beaudry and Noah Cobb Called up to U.S. U-20 National Team for September FIFA Window - Colorado Rapids
- Power Rankings: Charlotte FC's Climb Continues After Seven-Straight Wins - Charlotte FC
- San Diego FC Travels to Face LAFC in First-Ever Visit to BMO Stadium - San Diego FC
- Inter Miami CF and Polkadot Team up to Launch Back to School Initiative - Inter Miami CF
- St. Louis CITY SC Back at Energizer Park to Face Houston Dynamo on Saturday - St. Louis City SC
- Rugs.com Joins New York City FC as Official Home Décor Partner - New York City FC
- RSL Academy Set to Participate in Torneo Internacional - Real Salt Lake
- Charlotte FC and Kia America Announce Partnership - Charlotte FC
- Seattle Defeats LA Galaxy 2-0 to Book a Spot in the Leagues Cup 2025 Final against Inter Miami and Lionel Messi - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy Advance to Leagues Cup 2025 Third-Place Match Following 2-0 Defeat to Seattle Sounders FC - LA Galaxy
- Inter Miami CF Advances to Leagues Cup Final with Thrilling Comeback over Orlando City SC - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Announces Expanded Capacity at Lumen Field for Sunday's Leagues Cup 2025 Final against Inter Miami CF
- Seattle Defeats LA Galaxy 2-0 to Book a Spot in the Leagues Cup 2025 Final against Inter Miami and Lionel Messi
- Sounders FC Faces the LA Galaxy Tonight in Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinals at Dignity Health Sports Park
- Sounders FC, Reign FC and RAVE Foundation Announce the Opening of Five New Soccer Mini-Pitches
- Danny Musovski Named MLS Player of the Matchday