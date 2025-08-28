Rugs.com Joins New York City FC as Official Home Décor Partner

New York City FC today announced Rugs.com as the Official Home Décor Partner of the Club.

For 35 years, Rugs.com has made homes across the country more welcoming, growing into a nationwide leader in the e-commerce space. Now, its partnership with New York City FC marks the home décor company's physical debut in the New York City market. The collaboration celebrates both organizations' shared commitment to creating a lasting impact for and serving their local communities.

"We're thrilled to welcome Rugs.com to the New York City FC family," said Ara Sarajian, Vice President of Partnership Development at New York City FC. "As a family-owned business with a deep commitment to giving back, Rugs.com embodies the same values of connection, care, and loyalty that define our club and our city. Together, we look forward to creating moments that make our fans feel even more at home."

As part of the partnership, Rugs.com has committed to supporting New York City FC's community programs across the five boroughs through monetary and rug donations to the Club's nonprofit foundation, City in the Community (CITC). The donations will fund and support custom CITC programs as part of Rugs.com's Playing It Floorward campaign. The brand will also integrate further into the Club's ecosystem by becoming the official sleeve sponsor of New York City FC's Boys and Girls Academy teams.

Jasmine Karasek, Co-Owner and CFO of Rugs.com, emphasized the natural alignment between the company and New York City FC, noting: "Partnering with New York City FC was an easy call for us. We share the same values: work hard, do the right thing, and give back. New York City FC's commitment to the city on and off the pitch mirrors how we built Rugs.com as a family-run, customer-obsessed, and community-minded organization. Together, we'll invest in initiatives that support local programs, create meaningful fan experiences, and deliver real impact where it matters most. We're excited to get to work."







