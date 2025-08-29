Matchday Guide Pres. by Altafiber: FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union - Black Heritage Night

Published on August 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati host Philadelphia Union on Saturday, August 30 at TQL Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET for Black Heritage Night presented by Visit St. Pete-Clearwater.

Tickets remain at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or call 513-977-KICK to learn more. Take a look at the Matchday Guide presented by Altafiber for what to know ahead of Sunday night's match at TQL Stadium.

GATES OPEN

With kickoff set for 7:30 p.m., gates to TQL Stadium open at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

BLACK HERITAGE NIGHT

Celebrate the diversity and strength of Black heritage. This special evening honors the significant contributions of Black-owned businesses, local nonprofits, and community leaders. Experience a matchday filled with music, art, and storytelling that reflects the strength, resilience, and diversity of Black culture.

For more information, visit the Kick Cancer Night page here: FCCincinnati.com/schedule/theme-nights/black-heritage.

MATCHDAY INFORMATION & ROAD CLOSURES

With preparations underway for construction for the highly-anticipated mixed-use district north of TQL Stadium, fans should be aware of road closures for both vehicular and pedestrian access. With Wade Street being closed, fans accessing the Workhorse Gate will be directed down Liberty Street to Central Ave.

For an A-to-Z stadium guide, parking information, a stadium map, road closures, bag policy, concessions information and more, visit FCCincinnati.com/Matchday.

Visit here for an interactive map of TQL Stadium.

FC CINCINNATI PRE-MATCH AT THE PARK

Join us before the match from 4-6:30 pm at Washington Park and stick around for the March in the Park at 6:30 pm as The Bailey head to TQL Stadium!

The pre-match party gets started with plenty of free, family-friendly fan experiences as well as food trucks, drinks and activities.

- Live Music from DJ Nova with a special set by DJ TizieB

- Visit Local Organizations including Juneteenth Cincinnati, African American Chamber of Commerce, Cincinnati African Professionals Network (APNET) and National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

- Performance by Cincinnati Premier Double Dutch (Around 6 p.m.)

- FC Cincinnati Inflatables

- Games and Activities Including Snooker Ball, Ladder Ball, Cornhole and a Coloring Table

- Airbrush and Balloon Art

- FC Cincinnati Marketing Table

Around 6:30 p.m., fans can join the high-energy march into the stadium as it arrives at Washington Park with smoke, drums and chants.

INSIDE & OUTSIDE TQL STADIUM

Outside TQL Stadium, the Carl and Martha Lindner Plaza provides continued entertainment leading up to kickoff.

Inside TQL Stadium, will want to be in their seats early for special pre-match presentations throughout the stadium and on the field prior to kickoff.

The Bailey is general admission, safe standing only. Singing, drums, flags, and smoke are expected during the match. No opposing team fans or colors allowed.

Read below for more information regarding parking options, the stadium's updated clear bag policy, NFC Ticketing and Wi-Fi:

Parking Options - Plan ahead for matchday with our Parking Information.

Bag Policy - TQL Stadium has updated its Clear Bag Policy. Learn more about our TQL Stadium Bag Policy.

NFC Ticketing - In addition to mobile ticketing, FC Cincinnati and SeatGeek utilize NFC Ticketing (Near Field Communication) at all stadium gates and entrances. Fans can add their ticket to Apple Wallet on their iPhone or Apple Watch and simply tap their device at the reader at the gate to enter the stadium. Learn more with our Mobile Ticketing Information.

In-Stadium Wi-Fi - Fans will be able to connect to the free in-stadium Wi-Fi courtesy the club's official IT partner and service provider, Atomic Data.

FC CINCINNATI MERCHANDISE

Fans can visit the TQL Stadium Team Store when gates open at 6 p.m. Saturday. The FC Cincinnati Team Store at 1433 Vine Street in Over The Rhine will also operate on normal hours Saturday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Fans can purchase all their favorite FC Cincinnati merchandise including the new Orange and Blue Legacy Kit at either team store or at various other FCC Merchandise stands.

Fans can also purchase merchandise items online at FCCGo.com and can pick up in-store.

FC CINCINNATI MERCHANDISE

Fans can visit the TQL Stadium Team Store when gates open at 6 p.m. Saturday. The FC Cincinnati Team Store at 1433 Vine Street in Over The Rhine will also operate on normal hours Saturday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Fans can purchase all their favorite FC Cincinnati merchandise including the new Orange and Blue Legacy Kit at either team store or at various other FCC Merchandise stands.

Fans can also purchase merchandise items online at FCCGo.com and can pick up in-store.

TQL STADIUM FOOD, BEVERAGES AND MORE

For a full list of concessions on matchdays at TQL Stadium, visit FCCincinnati.com/Matchday/Concessions-Guide.

New in 2025 include the Olimpico Burger, Loaded Hot Mett, Cauliflower Tikka Masala and Gary's Chicken Sandwich among a dozen other dishes.

The complete list of new stadium food and beverage offerings for the 2025 season, and new merchandise options for the club's 10th anniversary, can be found HERE.

FUEL WITH PENN STATION

Fuel up for Matchday with Penn Station! From now through 8/30, FC Cincinnati Fans can redeem their favorite Penn Station Small Sub for just $4.99. Use code FCCFAN2025 at checkout while ordering online (penn-station.com).







Major League Soccer Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.