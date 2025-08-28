Inter Miami CF and Polkadot Team up to Launch Back to School Initiative

Earlier this month, Inter Miami CF and Main Partner Polkadot teamed up to launch its Back to School initiative with the goal of empowering and inspiring local educators to deliver engaging, high-quality youth sports experiences.

To kick off the initiative, Inter Miami CF Academy coach Ben Applefield led an interactive presentation to over 300 physical education teachers from across Miami-Dade County.

The session focused on how to successfully host and manage a youth soccer clinic, providing teachers with practical strategies, adaptable drills, and best practices for fostering teamwork, physical fitness, and a love of the game. The presentation emphasized:

Clinic Planning & Organization - Structuring engaging and inclusive sessions for various age groups and skill levels.

Skill Development Activities - Demonstrations of fun, scalable drills focusing on ball control, coordination, and confidence-building.

Coaching Philosophy - Encouraging positive reinforcement, inclusivity, and personal growth through sport.

Game Day Management - Tips for ensuring safe, well-run, and impactful youth events.

"At Inter Miami we believe in the Freedom to Dream for all," said Camila Jocelyn-Holt, Inter Miami's Director of Community Engagement. "We are thrilled to provide this opportunity to all children in our community with the help of Polkadot through our shared passion for education and futbol."

By equipping educators with these tools, the initiative aims to extend the reach of soccer into schools and communities, ensuring students have access to structured, inspiring physical education experiences. This program underscores the Club's and Polkadot's commitment to community engagement, youth development, and the growth of soccer at the grassroots level.







