Colorado Rapids' Adam Beaudry and Noah Cobb Called up to U.S. U-20 National Team for September FIFA Window

Published on August 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Rapids announced today that defender Noah Cobb and goalkeeper Adam Beaudry have been called up by U.S. Soccer to the Under-20 Men's National Team for its upcoming training camp and friendlies in Spain from Sept. 1-8. The camp serves as the team's final preparations ahead of the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, which will take place from Sept. 22-Oct. 19.

U-20 MNT head coach Marco Mitrović will lead the team during the camp in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain. The U.S. will face Morocco in a pair of friendlies on Sept. 5 and Sept. 7, with both matches kicking off at 11 a.m. MT.

Cobb, 20, most recently featured for the U.S. U-20s in a pair of June 2025 friendlies after appearing in three additional matches with the youth national team earlier this year. He also played in all six matches at the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship, starting five.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee, native was acquired on loan from Atlanta United in July 2025 and has made four starts for Colorado, including one appearance in Leagues Cup.

Beaudry, 19, last represented the U.S. U-20s in November 2024, earning a shutout win in an international friendly. He has accumulated 18 youth national team caps across the U-17, U-19, and U-20 levels, including five starts and three clean sheets at the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship. He also started three matches at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup, helping the U.S. reach the Round of 16.

Currently, Beaudry is on loan with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (USL Championship), where he has six appearances and two shutouts so far this season.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.