Power Rankings: Charlotte FC's Climb Continues After Seven-Straight Wins

Published on August 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

The latest power rankings are in and the pundits are starting to see what The Fortress faithful are seeing: The Crown are on a roll.

After their seventh-straight MLS victory, Charlotte FC are battling for the top spots in a stacked Eastern Conference. This week's power rankings are starting to take notice.

ESPN: #6

Previous ranking: 9

"Charlotte has seven straight wins in the MLS regular season and are undefeated in eight games. That's the longest win streak for any team this season. That's solid stuff for the fourth-place side in the Eastern Conference, whose playoff position looks secure with six games left in the season."- Megan Swanick

MLS: #9

Previous ranking: 10

"They probably aren't going to win the Shield, but, uh, what if they just win out and end up on 65 points? Again, probably not. (Probably.) But...three of their final six are against teams well below the playoff line. Huge matchups with Inter Miami, New York City FC and Philadelphia (on Decision Day) are on deck."- J. Sam Jones

Sports Illustrated: #8

Previous ranking: 8

"Make it seven straight wins for Charlotte FC, who find themselves as the most in-form club in MLS after Kerwin Vargas scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls.

While the wins stand out, the more impressive feat has been the four straight clean sheets Charlotte have kept, with the center back pairing of USMNT defender Tim Ream and Adilson Malanda leading the way."- Ben Steiner

The lads have won seven-straight and currently sit in seventh place in the Supporters' Shield standings. They are currently in the best form that any MLS team has been this season.

The league and its talking heads are beginning to take notice again. A road match against the New England Revolution, who is unbeaten against Charlotte at home, is the next test for The Crown in their playoff push.

NEXT AT HOME

SEPTEMBER 13 // CHARLOTTE vs. MIAMI

