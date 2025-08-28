Charlotte FC and Kia America Announce Partnership

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC and Kia America today announced a partnership focused on elevating the fan experience at Bank of America Stadium.

In partnership with the Club, Kia will bring dynamic activations to matchday, including interactive experiences, vehicle displays, giveaways and more, creating memorable moments for fans throughout the season.

"Collaborating with our partners in unique ways to elevate our fan experience is a priority for the Club each season," said David King, Vice President of Partnerships, Tepper Sports & Entertainment. "From the moment fans approach Bank of America Stadium, to when they take their seats, our goal is to deliver memorable activations and interactive in-stadium moments that help create one of the best atmospheres in Major League Soccer."

As part of the in-stadium experience, "Kia Car Jams" will feature favorite songs from Charlotte FC players for a get-hype playlist for all to enjoy during warmups.

"We are thrilled to partner with Charlotte FC and excited to see how we can build up the matchday experience for fans," said Percy Vaughn, Director of Southern Regional Operations, Kia America. "This partnership will allow us to feature our latest products and create an engaging experience to reach a new audience."

In addition to its in-stadium activations, Kia will also be the presenting partner of matchday digital and social posts. Kia is excited to be part of this announcement and offer the local community a selection of award-winning vehicles that provide more value than ever before. Charlotte FC and Kia's new partnership was brokered with the support of Canvas Worldwide.







