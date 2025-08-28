FC Dallas Homegrown Nolan Norris Called into U.S. U20 Men's National Team Camp
Published on August 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas Homegrown midfielder Nolan Norris has been called up to the U.S. U20 Men's National Team camp for its upcoming friendlies in San Pedro del Panatar, Spain versus Morocco on Sept. 5 and Sept. 7 from the Pinatar Arena Football Center. Both matches kick off at 12 p.m. CT.
With FC Dallas, Norris has accumulated a personal best of ten games played and a total of 618 minutes played. Norris signed as the 35th FC Dallas Homegrown player on Nov. 16, 2022.
