Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Defender Kieran Chandler to MLS Contract

Published on August 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has signed MNUFC2 defender Kieran Chandler to a one-and-a-half-year MLS contract, with club options for 2027 and 2028. Chandler will be available for selection in tonight's league match at Real Salt Lake.

"Since we drafted Kieran, he has worked hard to improve within our system this season," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "This is a new opportunity to showcase his ability at the First Team level while he continues to develop. We look forward to his growth and contribution to the club across the next few seasons."

"I continue to live out my dream of playing professionally, and this is the next step in my path," said defender Kieran Chandler. "I've grown so much already this season as a player, and I am grateful for the opportunity to challenge myself and compete at a high level to help the club in its pursuit of winning at every level."

Chandler earlier this year signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract with MNUFC2 after playing collegiately for two seasons at the University of Connecticut from 2023-24. Since then, the defender has played a key role with the second team, where he has made 18 game appearances (17 starts) and has provided three assists for MNUFC2 in MLS NEXT Pro action to-date this season.

The 20-year-old defender made his First Team debut earlier this year in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on May 7, where he helped the team keep a clean sheet in his debut, a 1-0 win over Louisville City FC in the Round of 32. Chandler notably made his Major League Soccer debut when he started the May 14 away match at Houston Dynamo FC, playing 65 minutes on a Short-Term Agreement.

Chandler was the 43rd-overall pick by Minnesota United in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, and was also an invitee that participated in the 2024 adidas MLS College Showcase.

Collegiately with UConn, he started all 18 matches for the Huskies in 2024, providing four assists in almost 1,400 minutes played. Across those two seasons at UConn, Chandler made a total of 32 starts. At the youth level, he played for FSA FC in Farmington, Connecticut.

Transaction: Minnesota United signs MNUFC2 defender Kieran Chandler to a one-and-a-half-year MLS contract, with club options for 2027 and 2028.

VITALS

Kieran Chandler

Position: Defender

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 155 lbs.

Date of Birth: 6/9/2005 (20 years old)

Hometown: Simsbury, Connecticut

Previous Club: MNUFC2







Major League Soccer Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.