Aleksandr Guboglo and Felix Samson Called up by Canada U18

Published on August 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal defender Aleksandr Guboglo and CF Montréal Academy defender Felix Samson have been called up to the Canada U18 team.

The U18 team will hold a training camp in Finland from August 30 to September 8. Canada will also play two friendly matches on September 5 against Finland and September 7 against Switzerland.

This is the first call-up to the Canadian national team for both Montrealers.

A product of the Academy, Aleksandr Guboglo signed his first professional contract with the first team last February. He has currently played 20 games in MLS, including nine as a starter.

Developed at New York SC, Felix Samson joined the organization in 2023. He currently plays for CF Montréal's U18 team in MLS NEXT. In 2024, he was invited to play in the MLS NEXT All-Star Game.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.