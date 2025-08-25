Rodríguez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
Published on August 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF midfielder Baltasar Rodríguez has been named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 30 of the 2025 regular season. The midfielder earns TOTM honors after his influential role in helping Inter Miami secure a point in a 1-1 draw on the road against D.C. United on Saturday.
The 22-year-old Argentine midfielder gets the nod for his first TOTM selection after scoring the equalizer for Inter Miami against D.C. United with a first-time hit to the top right corner from outside the box. Notably, the goal was the first for Rodríguez wearing our Club's colors.
2025 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:
Matchday 1: Lionel Messi
Matchday 2: Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez
Matchday 3: Allen, Bright and Allende
Matchday 4: Lionel Messi
Matchday 6: Lionel Messi
Matchday 8; Óscar Ustari
Matchday 9: Marcelo Weigandt and Benjamin Cremaschi
Matchday 11: Marcelo Weigandt
Matchday 13: Jordi Alba and Tadeo Allende
Matchday 15: Lionel Messi
Matchday 16: Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez
Matchday 17: Javier Mascherano and Lionel Messi
Matchday 22: Óscar Ustari, Tadeo Allende and Lionel Messi
Matchday 24: Lionel Messi
Matchday 26: Javier Mascherano, Jordi Alba, Telasco Segovia and Lionel Messi
Matchday 27: Benjamin Cremaschi
Matchday 29: Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez
Matchday 30: Baltasar Rodríguez
Major League Soccer Stories from August 25, 2025
- Earthquakes Defender Daniel Munie Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Rodríguez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Michael Collodi Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday After Dallas' 1-1 Home Draw Versus Star-Studded LAFC - FC Dallas
- Match Time Confirmed for San Diego FC at LAFC on Sunday, August 31 at BMO Stadium - San Diego FC
- New York City FC Announces Kickoff Times for September 17 and 20 Matches - New York City FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Part Ways with Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel - St. Louis City SC
- Chicago Fire FC Agrees to Transfer Defender Carlos Terán to Brazilian Clube Athletico Paranaense - Chicago Fire FC
- Aleksandr Guboglo and Felix Samson Called up by Canada U18 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Danny Musovski Hat Trick Propels Sounders FC to 5-2 Home Win over Sporting Kansas City - Seattle Sounders FC
- Sporting KC Falls at Seattle - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Rodríguez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
- Inter Miami CF Secures Point with Draw on the Road at D.C. United
- Inter Miami CF Secures Point with Draw on the Road at D.C. United
- Inter Miami CF Hits the Road to Take on D.C. United
- Inter Miami CF Signs Argentine Youth International Attacker Mateo Silvetti