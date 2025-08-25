Rodríguez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

Published on August 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF midfielder Baltasar Rodríguez has been named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 30 of the 2025 regular season. The midfielder earns TOTM honors after his influential role in helping Inter Miami secure a point in a 1-1 draw on the road against D.C. United on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Argentine midfielder gets the nod for his first TOTM selection after scoring the equalizer for Inter Miami against D.C. United with a first-time hit to the top right corner from outside the box. Notably, the goal was the first for Rodríguez wearing our Club's colors.

2025 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:

Matchday 1: Lionel Messi

Matchday 2: Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez

Matchday 3: Allen, Bright and Allende

Matchday 4: Lionel Messi

Matchday 6: Lionel Messi

Matchday 8; Óscar Ustari

Matchday 9: Marcelo Weigandt and Benjamin Cremaschi

Matchday 11: Marcelo Weigandt

Matchday 13: Jordi Alba and Tadeo Allende

Matchday 15: Lionel Messi

Matchday 16: Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez

Matchday 17: Javier Mascherano and Lionel Messi

Matchday 22: Óscar Ustari, Tadeo Allende and Lionel Messi

Matchday 24: Lionel Messi

Matchday 26: Javier Mascherano, Jordi Alba, Telasco Segovia and Lionel Messi

Matchday 27: Benjamin Cremaschi

Matchday 29: Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez

Matchday 30: Baltasar Rodríguez







Major League Soccer Stories from August 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.