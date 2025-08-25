New York City FC Announces Kickoff Times for September 17 and 20 Matches

Published on August 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC announced today that kickoff for its match on Wednesday, September 17 vs. Columbus Crew will be at 7:30pm ET. Additionally, kickoff for the Club's match on Saturday, September 20 vs. Charlotte FC will be at 12pm ET. Both matches will be played at Yankee Stadium.

City Celebration Series Matches

New York City FC's match on September 17 will serve as the Club's annual Noche Latina match, presented by Goya. Additionally, the Club's match on September 20 will serve as the Club's annual Kids Day match, presented by MetroPlusHealth.

Ticket Information

For single match tickets to either Noche Latina Night or Kids Day, visit ticketmaster.com/nycfc. For discounts on group tickets of 10 or more, reach out to groupsales@nycfc.com. For all other ticketing related questions, please contact 855-77-NYCFC or fanservices@nycfc.com.







