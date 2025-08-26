San José Public Library Teams up with San Jose Earthquakes to Launch New Co-Branded Library Card to Celebrate Soccer, Literacy

Published on August 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San José Public Library (SJPL) is excited to announce the official release of a new co-branded library card created in partnership with the San Jose Earthquakes, the city's Major League Soccer (MLS) team. The special edition card celebrates the power of reading, community and local sports pride.

The Earthquakes-themed library card made its debut at the Earthquakes' home game at PayPal Park on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, where more than 100 fans signed up for the new card during an exclusive pre-release.

The Earthquakes also invited the library to kick off its halftime show, with a celebratory on-field announcement about the new San Jose Earthquakes library card featuring Earthquakes VP of Community Relations Robert Davis, District 2 City Councilmember Pamela Campos, District 4 City Councilmember Bien Doan, City Librarian Jill Bourne, Library and Education Commissioner Jose Abastida, Youth Commissioners, and SJPL staff. This marks the first time a public library has been invited to make a live halftime appearance to announce a co-branded library card during a Bay Area professional sports event.

Available at all SJPL locations, the new Earthquakes card design is now part of a collection of local sports teams' library cards at SJPL that allows fans to show their local pride every time they check out a book or use their public library.

"This partnership is a powerful example of how libraries and sports organizations can come together to inspire a love of reading by inviting players to show our youth the importance of exercising both their minds through literacy and their bodies through physical fitness," said Jill Bourne, City Librarian. "We're thrilled to offer this unique card to fans and library users alike."

The collaboration between SJPL and the Quakes reflects a longstanding relationship of more than 10 years. Together, they have brought the love of reading and soccer to children and families at libraries across the city.

Most recently, in July, the Earthquakes partnered with the Library to support its annual Summer Learning program by hosting a special storytime series attended by nearly 300 fans. The events featured Earthquakes players Jamar Ricketts and DeJuan Jones, Quakes mascot Q and the Earthquakes' Street Team all promoting the importance of reading, health, and fitness. During the storytime events, the Earthquakes gave away family 4-packs of tickets and autographed soccer balls, creating an unforgettable moment for attendees.

"We're excited to team up with the San José Public Library on this amazing partnership that will impact our youth in so many ways," said Robert Davis, the Earthquakes' VP of Community Relations. "From our players, staff, and Q participating in the storytime series of the Summer Learning Program to the early success of the co-branded library card, we're thrilled to help drive kids' enthusiasm for reading as well as getting active in their communities."

For more information on how you can get your Earthquakes library card, visit any San José Public Library location or go to www.sjpl.org/earthquakes.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.