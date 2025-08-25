Match Time Confirmed for San Diego FC at LAFC on Sunday, August 31 at BMO Stadium

SAN DIEGO (Monday, Aug. 25, 2025) - Major League Soccer today announced that San Diego FC's upcoming match against Southern California rival LAFC, scheduled for this Sunday, Aug. 31 at BMO Stadium, will kick off at 7:45 p.m. PT.

The Western Conference clash will pit conference leaders SDFC against LAFC in the second meeting between the two clubs and San Diego's first-ever visit to BMO Stadium. The highly anticipated match is expected to feature the home debut of LAFC forward Son Heung-Min, with live coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Fans can also tune in locally on San Diego Sports 760 AM (English) and TUDN 1700 AM (Spanish).

