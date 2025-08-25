Match Time Confirmed for San Diego FC at LAFC on Sunday, August 31 at BMO Stadium
Published on August 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO (Monday, Aug. 25, 2025) - Major League Soccer today announced that San Diego FC's upcoming match against Southern California rival LAFC, scheduled for this Sunday, Aug. 31 at BMO Stadium, will kick off at 7:45 p.m. PT.
The Western Conference clash will pit conference leaders SDFC against LAFC in the second meeting between the two clubs and San Diego's first-ever visit to BMO Stadium. The highly anticipated match is expected to feature the home debut of LAFC forward Son Heung-Min, with live coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Fans can also tune in locally on San Diego Sports 760 AM (English) and TUDN 1700 AM (Spanish).
For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.
