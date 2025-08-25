Michael Collodi Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday After Dallas' 1-1 Home Draw Versus Star-Studded LAFC

Published on August 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas goalkeeper Michael Collodi has been named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday, presented by Audi, for Matchday 30. Collodi earned his first starting XI selection of the season and is the first Dallas Homegrown goalkeeper to be honored in a Team of the Matchday.

The goalkeeper from Frisco, Texas made his fifth career start in MLS and holds a 2-1-2 record in his rookie campaign. Collodi recorded a career-high four saves against an attack with a 2.4 expected goals (xG).

Collodi joined the FC Dallas Academy in 2015 and spent four years with Columbia University. The goalkeeper signed for North Texas SC in 2024, winning the 2024 NEXT Pro Cup, Goalkeeper of the Year and finishing runner-up in the Goalie Wars competition at the 2024 MLS All-Star game.

This marks the 13th time in 2025 that an FC Dallas player has earned Team of the Matchday honors from MLSsoccer.com.

MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday 30 Team

F: Danny Musovski (SEA), Sam Surridge (NSH), Son Heung-Min (LAFC)

M: Robin Lod (MIN), Aiden O'Neill (NYC), Hany Mukhtar (NSH)

D: Kai Wagner (PHI), Daniel Munie (SJ), Mamadou Fofana (NE), Miki Yamane (LA)

GK: Michael Collodi (DAL)

Coach: Pascal Jansen (NYC)

Bench: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT), Josh Bauer (NSH), Elijah Wynder (LA), Danny Leyva (SEA), Baltasar Rodríguez (MIA), Milan Iloski (PHI), Thomas Müller (VAN), Prince Owusu (MTL), Alonso Martínez (NYC)

FC Dallas Team of the Matchday Selections

Petar Musa (Bench: Week 1, 2 and 7, Starting XI: Week 25, 26)

Luciano Acosta (Bench: Week 5, 6 Starting XI: Week 19)

Pedrinho (Bench: Week 10)

Sebastien Ibeagha (Bench: Week 16)

Logan Farrington: (Bench: Week 27)

Lalas Abubakar: (Starting XI: Week 28)

Michael Collodi: (Starting XI: Week 30)

