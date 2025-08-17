FC Dallas Earns 1-1 Draw at Austin FC

Published on August 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

AUSTIN, Texas - FC Dallas (7-11-8) played to a 1-1 draw against in-state rivals Austin FC (9-8-8) Saturday night at Q2 Stadium. Defender Shaq Moore scored Dallas' lone goal in the 37th minute of the first half.

SHAQ IN THE BOX

Defender Shaq Moore scored his third goal for FC Dallas this season, setting a career high in his 25th match for the club. Moore scored one goal in 66 matches with Nashville SC from 2022-24. Petar Musa assisted on the goal and now leads the team with six assists. He now has 19 total goal contributions, matching his output from last year.

FIRST START FOR CAPPIS

Midfielder Christian Cappis made his first start for FC Dallas tonight. Dallas acquired Cappis on July 24 after the Katy, Texas, native spent the past seven seasons in Denmark and Norway.

FAMILIAR FACES DOWN SOUTH

FC Dallas faced off with former head coach Nico Estévez for the first time. Former FC Dallas winger Jáder Obrian saw action for Austin tonight after entering in the 77th minute of the second half.

DALLAS' RECORD VERSUS AUSTIN

Following tonight's match, Dallas' all-time record versus Austin is 7-3-3. Dallas' record at Q2 versus Austin is 2-2-2.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas hosts LAFC on Saturday, Aug. 23 from Toyota Stadium at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV. The audio call can be heard on the official FC Dallas app.

FC DALLAS ON LOCAL TV

Don't miss the "FC Dallas Minute" on NBC 5 News at 10 on Sunday, Aug. 17. On Tuesday, Aug. 19, from 7-9 p.m., FC Dallas Rewind will replay FC Dallas' 1-1 draw versus Austin FC on Aug. 16, 2025. Both stations are available over-the-air in the Dallas/Fort Worth market and on all streaming platforms.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head coach Eric Quill

On tonights match...

"Proud of the effort behind the ball, the honesty, disappointed with the goal that we gave up. But I can't fault the fight in the guys tonight. I want us to be better with the ball. If I had to choose an area of the game that we needed to improve, we were getting 10 players low, and we weren't finding our way out when we won it. We were struggling to get ourselves out and rondo through the first wave of pressure to get the ball to the other side so we could get numbers high in the game. So, a little sloppy. I need to look at our tactics, things we could do to maybe not get pinned so well. But this is a tough place to come and play. And we fought, we fought, and it's a hard point. Proud of the guys' effort, and that's what I care most about, is the mentality and the desire for our fans, to play with our heart and play for each other. And so, I thought that was there tonight. But I think we need to clean ourselves up with the ball."

An update on Petar Musa...

"Musa felt a tight hamstring, so we just decided to be safe and not try to gamble with 15 more minutes. So, I think we got him out in time, and I don't think it's anything that's going to be of major concern. We'll look at it, but we just decided to err on the side of caution."

Defender Shaq Moore

On the performance...

"From the first whistle we competed, that was first and foremost. We knew coming into a derby that would be the most important thing, to match their intensity, match their physicality and I think we did that. We got a hard-fought point, we wanted to win obviously but we'll take the point in a hard place to play.

On the final stretch of the season...

"We know time is ticking. We've got eight games left so we want to put our best foot forward, start picking up points. There's a lot of soccer to play so we're just taking it game by game, getting as many points as we can and try to make a push for the playoffs."

On his attacking output...

"I'm just trying to pick my spots, be a little more aggressive when I get the chance and try to pounce. Sometimes you get lucky and sometimes you don't. I'm just trying to put myself in the right position to make things happen and I'm just glad we got the tie. Obviously, we wanted to win but we'll take the tie."

Midfielder Sebastian Lletget

On moving forward...

"It is going to be tough moving forward. We have a big match versus LAFC at home next week. I thought there was a lot of good progress displayed today by the team. We defended from the first whistle to the final whistle. We all worked hard, that is all I can ask from my teammates."







