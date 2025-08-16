Houston Dynamo FC Close Two-Match Road Stretch at Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday Night

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC wrap up a two-match road stretch on Sunday night, traveling to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT at BC Place, and fans can follow the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Houston has nine regular season matches remaining in their push for playoffs, including four home matches and five road matches.

Saturday's fixture marks the 27th MLS regular season matchup between Houston and Vancouver in the all-time series. In the most recent meeting at BC Place last season, the Dynamo earned a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Whitecaps. The back-and-forth affair saw a brace from defender Griffin Dorsey, who scored the match-winner in the 87th minute, while former Dynamo players Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla and Brad Smith also found the back of the net. Notably, forward Ezequiel Ponce made his Dynamo debut that night.

Head coach Ben Olsen remains on the verge of a major career milestone, sitting one victory away from 150 career MLS regular season wins. The veteran has been a part of the league since 1998 as a player and a coach since 2010, and Olsen currently ranks third among active MLS coaches in career wins and seventh all-time.

Houston returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 23, to host the San Jose Earthquakes on Kids Night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and Dynamo fans can secure their tickets.

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC

WHEN:

Sunday, August 17 - 8:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Keith Costigan and Maurice Edu

Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera and Martin Zuniga

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)







