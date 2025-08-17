Revolution Blanked by Los Angeles FC

Published on August 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (7-12-7; 28 pts.) were defeated by Los Angeles FC (11-6-7, 40 pts.), 2-0, on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. With 27,043 fans in attendance, the Revolution and LAFC played a scoreless first half, before the visitors tallied twice after halftime to claim the win.

New England nearly opened the scoring in the 11th minute, when striker Leo Campana unleashed a right-footed strike, only to be denied by a save from Los Angeles goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. In the 18th minute, Ignatius Ganago, making his first start since May 31, came close to putting New England in front with a close-range header from a tight angle at the back post, but Lloris denied the attempt with a diving stop.

LAFC was held without a shot on target in the first half, but the Western Conference visitors broke the deadlock six minutes into the second half. South Korean forward Son Heung-Min, in his first MLS start, forced a giveaway that fell kindly to the feet of Mark Delgado. From just outside the 18-yard-box, Delgado fired a shot into the top corner past a diving Matt Turner for the opening tally in the 51st minute.

Campana had an opportunity to equalize in the 63rd minute, ripping a low shot that skimmed just wide of the woodwork. The Ecuadorian forward finished the night with a team-high three shot attempts. New England continued to press for the tying goal, but LAFC put the game out of reach in the final seconds, with Mathieu Choinière slotting home a pass from Son.

Revolution captain and 2025 MLS All-Star Carles Gil registered four key passes and one shot on target in his 175th MLS start tonight. Argentine forward Tomás Chancalay came off the bench for a 28-minute shift and contributed two shots, one on target. Turner, in his second start of the season, made four saves in net.

The Revolution hit the road for a visit to meet Columbus Crew on Saturday, August 23 at Lower.com Field. Watch next week's 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) in English and Spanish, or listen on the radio via 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

MATCH NOTES

Saturday marked just the fourth meeting between New England and Los Angeles FC, and the first in Foxborough since 2019.

Ignatius Ganago returned to the starting lineup for the first time since May 31, his second straight appearance after returning from a two-month injury absence last week.

Carles Gil earned the 175th start of his MLS career, finishing the night with a team-high four key passes.

Matt Turner logged a second straight start since returning to New England earlier this month, recording four saves.

Tomás Chancalay came off the bench for his 50th Revolution appearance across all competitions, logging two shots with one on target in 28 minutes.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #26

New England Revolution 0 vs. Los Angeles FC 2

August 16, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Marcos DeOliveira II

Assistant Referee: Justin Howard

Assistant Referee: Adam Wienckowski

Fourth Official: Sergii Boiko

Video Asst. Referee: Carol Anne Chenard

Assistant VAR: Brian Dunn

Weather: 73 degrees and partly cloudy

Attendance: 27,043

Scoring Summary:

LAFC - Mark Delgado 3 (Unassisted) 51'

LAFC - Mathieu Choinière 1 (Son Heung-Min 1) 90'+4

Misconduct Summary:

LAFC - Igor Jesus (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 87'

NE - Mamadou Fofana (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 88'

New England Revolution: Matt Turner; Peyton Miller, Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos, Ilay Feingold (Tanner Beason 73'); Matt Polster (Jackson Yueill 86'), Alhassan Yusuf; Ignatius Ganago (Tomás Chancalay 62'), Carles Gil ©, Luca Langoni (Brandon Bye 86'), Leo Campana.

Substitutes Not Used: Aljaž Ivačič; Andrew Farrell, Eric Klein, Wyatt Omsberg, Will Sands.

Los Angeles FC: Hugo Lloris ©; Ryan Hollingshead, Nkosi Tafari, Eddie Segura, Sergi Palencia; Timothy Tillman, Mark Delgado (Mathieu Choinière 79'), Igor Jesus; Denis Bouanga (Artem Smolyakov 90'+1), Son Heung-Min, David Martínez (Nathan Ordaz 70').

Substitutes Not Used: Thomas Hasal; Kenneth Wilson Nielsen, Odin Holm, Ryan Raposo, Frankie Amaya, Yaw Yeboah.







