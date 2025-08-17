LAFC Earns Three Road Points with 2-0 Victory in New England

LAFC completed its trip to Foxborough, Mass., with a methodical 2-0 win over the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium Saturday night. Forward Son Heung-Min made his first start for the Black & Gold after signing last week from English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. The South Korean legend played a role in both LAFC goals, including his first assist for his new club.

The win placed LAFC's record at 11W-6L-7D in MLS play (40 points), good for fifth place in the Western Conference standings, just one point behind fourth-place Seattle.

Following a scoreless first half with minimal chances from either side, LAFC's breakthrough goal came seconds after its best opportunity of the evening to that point. Timmy Tillman played Son into the middle of the attacking third as they surged through the midfield together, with Son blasting a left-footed shot that fizzed just past the left post. Tillman's pressure on the ensuing goal kick created a giveaway that found Son before it drifted to midfielder Mark Delgado advancing alone down the middle of the pitch. Delgado's well-placed right-footed hit found the top corner past leaping Revs goalkeeper Matt Turner to give LAFC a 1-0 lead.

New England threw numbers forward seeking the equalizer, which led to LAFC's second goal. Son dribbled into the Revs' exposed middle in the fourth minute of stoppage time before selflessly passing to second-half substitute Mathieu Choinière on the left channel. The Canadian midfielder's first-time finish marked his first goal for LAFC, and Son's first assist- both players having just joined the Black & Gold within the last three weeks.

LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made five saves on the night, including a sprawling effort in the 87th minute, to secure the 2-0 win and post his ninth clean sheet of the 2025 regular season.

LAFC will be back in action on Saturday, August 23 when the club visits FC Dallas. That game is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. PT and can be seen live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with radio coverage available on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA app, and 980 AM La Mera Mera.

NOTES

Son Heung-Min made his first start for LAFC and played all 90 minutes after contributing 29 minutes as a second-half substitute in his MLS debut last weekend in Chicago, a 2-2 draw.

In addition to his first MLS assist, Son was credited with two shots on target and drew three fouls from New England.

LAFC is now 3W-3L-5D on the road in MLS play in 2025, has won two of its last three away from BMO Stadium. The club is unbeaten in its last seven MLS road matches (2W-0L-5D).

Saturday's win was LAFC's second-ever at Gillette Stadium. LAFC defeated the Revs 2-0 at Gillette in the 2019 regular season. LAFC has also earned a 1-1 draw (2018) and 4-0 win (2023) against the Eastern Conference club in Los Angeles.

Delgado's goal was his third of the season and the 25th of his MLS career.

Choinière's goal was his first of the year and the 12th of his MLS career. The two-time MLS All-Star scored 11 goals for CF Montréal between 2018 and 2024. His most recent goal came on May 29, 2024.

Other results atop the Western Conference standings: third-place Minnesota defeated fourth-place Seattle 1-0 Saturday night. First- and second-place San Diego and Vancouver play separate matches on Sunday. By the end of the weekend, LAFC will still have at least two games in hand on each of these clubs contending for the top four spots in the West.







