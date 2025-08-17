New York Red Bulls Shut down Philadelphia Union 1-0

Published on August 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union traveled to Sports Illustrated Stadium to play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night, falling. After a scoreless first half, New York's Dylan Nealis scored the game's only goal in the 74th minute. The Union outshot the Red Bulls 11-8.

The Union will return home to Subaru Park to face Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, August 23rd (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

New York Red Bulls 1- Philadelphia Union 0

Sports Illustrated Stadium (Harrison, NJ)

Saturday, August 16, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Ismir Pekmic

Assistant Referees: Corey Parker, Nick Balcer

Fourth Official: Sergii Demianchuk

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

Weather: 81 degrees and partly cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

RBNY - Dylan Nealis (Choupo-Moting, Forsberg) 74'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

RBNY - Dylan Nealis (caution) 77'

RBNY - Wiktor Bogacz (caution) 90+6'

LINEUPS

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake (Andrew Rick 28'); Kai Wagner, Olwethu Makhanya, Nathan Harriel, Olivier Mbaizo; Jesus Bueno (Danley Jean Jacques 78'), Jovan Lukic, Alejandro Bedoya (Quinn Sullivan 61'), Chris Donovan (Bruno Damiani 45'); Milan Iloski, Mikael Uhre (Tai Baribo 61').

Substitutes not used: Neil Pierre, Frankie Westfield, Jeremy Rafanello, Cavan Sullivan.

New York Red Bulls: Carlos Coronel; Raheem Edwards, Tim Parker, Noah Eile, Dylan Nealis; Daniel Edelman, Peter Stroud, Serge Ngoma, Wikelman Carmona (Sean Nealis 90'), Emil Forsberg (Julian Hall 82'), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Wiktor Bogacz 90').

Substitutes not used: Aiden Stokes, Marcelo Morales, Alexander Hack, Ronald Donkor, Dennis Gjengaar, Roald Mitchell.

TEAM NOTES

Forward Milan Iloski earns his first start with the Philadelphia Union.

Midfielder Jesus Bueno makes his 60th career appearance for the club in league play.

Forward Chris Donovan's start tonight is the 15th MLS start of his career.







