Union advance to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal for the first time since 2018

August 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union defeated the New York Red Bulls in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on Wednesday night at Subaru Park. The Red Bulls opened up the scoring early with a goal from midfielder Wikelman Carmona in the 8th minute. The Union quickly retaliated in the 13th minute with the equalizer from forward Tai Baribo, assisted by defender Kai Wagner. New York regained the advantage in the 71st minute with a goal from Eric Choupo-Moting. The Union responded three minutes later with a goal from new forward Milan Iloski in the 74th minute, assisted by Tai Baribo. In the 89th minute, defender Olwethu Makhanya delivered the game-winning goal, sending the Union to the Semifinals for the fifth time in club history.

The Union returns to MLS play this weekend when they travel to Sports Illustrated Stadium to face New York Red Bulls on Saturday, August 16th (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union 3 - New York Red Bulls 2

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Wednesday, August 13, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Joshua Encarnación

Assistant Referees: Rhett Hammil, Zachary McWhorter

Fourth Official: Matthew Thompson

VAR: Daniel Radford

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

Weather: 77 degrees and raining.

GOALS/ASSISTS

RBNY - Wikelman Carmona 8'

PHI - Tai Baribo (Wagner) 13'

RBNY - Eric Choupo-Moting (D. Nealis) 71'

PHI - Milan Iloski (Baribo) 74'

PHI - Olwethu Makhanya (unassisted) 89'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

RBNY - Kyle Duncan (caution) 23'

RBNY - Raheem Edwards (caution) 25'

RBNY - Wilkelman Carmona (caution) 59'

PHI - Jovan Lukic (caution) 77'

RBNY - Dylan Nealis (caution) 88'

PHI - Cavan Sullivan (caution) 90+6'

LINEUPS

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Olwethu Makhanya, Jakob Glesnes, Frankie Westfield (Nathan Harriel 77'); Danley Jean Jacques, Jovan Lukic (Jesus Bueno 77'), Quinn Sullivan (Alejandro Bedoya 90+4'), Indiana Vassilev (Milan Iloski 45'); Tai Baribo (Cavan Sullivan 90+4'), Bruno Damiani (Mikael Uhre 70').

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick.

New York Red Bulls: AJ Marcucci (Carlos Coronel 90+2'); Raheem Edwards, Noah Elle, Sean Nealis, Kyle Duncan (Dylan Nealis 36'); Daniel Edelman, Peter Stroud, Serge Ngoma Jr. (Dennis Gjengaar 82'), Julian Hall (Eric Choupo-Moting 63'), Wiki Carmona, Wiktor Bogacz (Emil Forsberg 64').

Substitutes not used: Alexander Hack, Adri Mehmeti.

TEAM NOTES

The Union advance to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals fifth time in club history with previous appearances in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2018. The Boys in Blue will take on Nashville SC in the next round on Tuesday, September 16 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network).

Tai Baribo and Olwethu Makhanya scored in the U.S. Open Cup for the first time in their careers.

In his fifth U.S. Open Cup appearance, forward Milan Iloski scored his fifth goal and his first as a member of the Union.

Tonight's win extended the Union's unbeaten streak against New York Red Bulls to 16 consecutive matches.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.