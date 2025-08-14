New England Revolution Waive Maxi Urruti and Luis Diaz

August 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution announced today that the club has waived forward Maxi Urruti and forward/winger Luis Diaz. Urruti, 34, scored two goals over 20 games played, including five matches started, for New England this season. Diaz, 26, appeared in 19 matches this season, suiting up for one start, with one assist.

The Revolution host Western Conference opponent Los Angeles FC for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night. The club's annual Match for C.H.A.N.G.E. airs on MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) in English and Spanish. Listen to the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Más Latino 99.9 FM / 1300 AM, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution waive forward Maxi Urruti and forward/winger Luis Diaz on August 14, 2025.







