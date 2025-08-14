Red Bulls Fall, 3-2, to Philadelphia Union in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals

August 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls fell, 3-2, to the Philadelphia Union in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals at Subaru Park on Wednesday night.

The Red Bulls opened the scoring in the eighth minute, when goalkeeper A.J. Marcucci played a long ball over Philadelphia's backline and midfielder Wiki Carmona brought down the ball and took a shot from distance and found the bottom right corner of the net.

Philadelphia answered back in the 13th minute, when defender Kai Wagner delivered in a free-kick and found the head of midfielder Indiana Vassilev, who deflected it towards goal and found forward Tai Baribo, who placed his shot attempt in the bottom right corner.

New York found their second in the 71st minute, when defender Dylan Nealis whipped in an early cross into the box and found the foot of forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who hit his shot attempt to the top left corner of the net.

The Union found the equalizer in the 74th minute, when Baribo picked up the ball and slotted a pass through into the path of forward Milan Illoski, who's first time attempt found the bottom left corner.

Philadelphia scored their third goal in the 89th minute, when a ball into New York's box fell to the feet of Olwethu Makhanya, who hit a right-footed shot into the left side-netting.

Carmona scored his first career Open Cup goal and his first of the season across all competitions.

The Venezuelan international has now scored six goals across all competitions in his career.

Marcucci recorded his first career assist in tonight's match and became the first Red Bulls goalkeeper to record an assist in an Open Cup match.

He also became the sixth goalkeeper in franchise history to record an assist in a match.

Choupo-Moting scored his first career Open Cup goal and his 16th goal of the season across all competitions.

Nealis tallied his first career Open Cup assist and the ninth of his Red Bulls career across all competitions.

Nealis has tallied a goal contribution in two of his last three appearances across all competitions.

Following Wednesday's match, New York return home to Sports Illustrated Stadium to battle the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, August 16. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET with coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish, and New York Red Bulls Radio presented by Sports Illustrated in English via the New York Red Bulls app and NewYorkRedBulls.com.

New York Red Bulls 2, Philadelphia Union 3

2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Subaru Park | Chester, PA

Box Score: https://www.mlssoccer.com/competitions/u-s-open-cup/2025/matches/phivsrbny-08-13-2025/stats

Scoring Summary:

NY - Wiki Carmona 1 (Marcucci) 8'

PHI - Tai Baribo 1 (Vassilev) 13'

NY - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 1 (D.Nealis) 71'

PHI - Milan Iloski 1 (Baribo) 74'

PHI - Olwethu Makhanya 1 (unassisted) 89'

Misconduct Summary:

NY - Kyle Duncan (caution, foul) 23'

NY - Raheem Edwards (caution, foul) 25'

NY - Wiki Carmona (caution, foul) 59'

PHI - Jokan Lukic (caution, foul) 75'

NY - Dylan Nealis (caution, foul) 88'

PHI - Cavan Sullivan (caution, foul) 90'+6

New York Red Bulls: A.J. Marcucci (Carlos Coronel, 90'+3); Raheem Edwards, Noah Eile, Sean Nealis, Kyle Duncan (Dylan Nealis, 35'), Daniel Edelman ©, Peter Stroud, Serge Ngoma (Dennis Gjengaar, 82'), Julian Hall (Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, 64'), Wiki Carmona, Wiktor Bogacz (Emil Forsberg, 64')

Unused Subs: Alexander Hack, Adri Mehmeti

TOTAL SHOTS: 12; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4; FOULS: 21; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 3

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake ©; Kai Wagner, Olwethu Makhanya, Jakob Glesnes, Frankie Westfield (Nathan Harriel, 77'), Jovan Lukic (Jesus Bueno, 77'), Danley Jean Jacques, Indiana Vassilev (Milan Illoski, HT), Quinn Sullivan (Alejandro Bedoya, 90'+4), Bruno Damiani (Mikael Uhre, 70'), Tai Baribo (Cavan Sullivan, 90'+4)

Unused Subs: Andrew Rick

TOTAL SHOTS: 13; SHOTS ON GOAL: 6; FOULS: 15; CORNER KICKS: 0; SAVES: 2

Referee: Joshua Encarnacion

AR1: Rhett Hammil

AR2: Zachary Mcwhorter

4th Official: Matthew Thompson

VAR: Daniel Radford

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson







