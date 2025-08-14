Toronto FC Acquire $175,000 in General Allocation Money from Inter Miami CF
MLS Toronto FC

Toronto FC Acquire $175,000 in General Allocation Money from Inter Miami CF

August 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release


Toronto FC have acquired $175,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Inter Miami in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot, the club announced today.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC acquires $175,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Inter Miami CF in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.

Check out the Toronto FC Statistics



Major League Soccer Stories from August 14, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central