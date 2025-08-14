Toronto FC Acquire $175,000 in General Allocation Money from Inter Miami CF

August 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







Toronto FC have acquired $175,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Inter Miami in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot, the club announced today.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC acquires $175,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Inter Miami CF in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.







