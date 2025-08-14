Minnesota United Announces Founding Group of Alliance Program Members

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United FC today announced its founding group of Alliance Program members. The Alliance Program is designed to drive the development of soccer in the Upper Midwest through coaching education, collaboration, and community building. Today, 34 clubs and organizations are officially members of the Alliance Program, with programming set to begin during the upcoming Autumn season.

"We are very excited to launch the Alliance Program this Fall," said MNUFC Head of Youth Camps and Clinics, Scott Macleod. "It will provide a fantastic opportunity for organizations involved in many different areas of youth soccer to collaborate and learn from each other. We are looking forward to hosting representatives from these organizations at our training ground in Blaine for various coach education events throughout the year, involving many different members of the Minnesota United sporting department."

Below is the list of 34 clubs and organizations that make up the founding group of Alliance Program members, listed alphabetically:

Club Name Club Name

Brainerd Soccer Club New Richmond Soccer Club

Breakaway Academy North District Flyway Soccer

BV United North East United Soccer Club

CC United Park Valley United FC

Cottage Grove United Soccer Club Pitz FC

Edison High School Girls Soccer River Falls Reds FC

Force Soccer Club Saint Paul Blackhawks

Grand Rapids Area Soccer Club Somali American Youth Enrichment Club

Great River Soccer Club Ten Thousand Lakes Foundation

Hastings Sharks Tonka Fusion Elite

I Got Skills Tonka United SA

Karen Football Association United FC Rush

Kickers FC Vantage FC

Lakes United FC Wave Soccer Club

Lakeville Soccer Club Waseca Soccer Club

Minnesota Thunder Academy Webster FC

Minnesota Rush Wisconsin United Football Club

The Alliance Program is a free, collaborative initiative that provides a number of best practices, materials, and resources to local youth clubs and organizations across the Twin Cities, greater Minnesota, and the Upper Midwest region. These resources - dedicated to providing high-quality guidance on overall soccer methodology - will be available for member clubs at no cost to them. Some examples of those resources are the ability to observe First Team, Second Team and Academy practice sessions, as well as an opportunity to have direct touchpoints with technical and coaching staff.







