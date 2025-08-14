Corey Wray Departs
August 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Thursday that Corey Wray, Director of Soccer, has departed effective immediately.
The sporting direction of CF Montréal will continue to be spearheaded by Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology Luca Saputo, Managing Director, Academy Strategy and Roster Management Simone Saputo and President and CEO Gabriel Gervais.
Check out the Club de Foot Montreal Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 14, 2025
- Corey Wray Departs - Club de Foot Montreal
- New England Revolution Host August 16 Pop-Up Market at Gillette Stadium with Women of Color Entrepreneurs (WOCE) and Heritage Market - New England Revolution
- Timbers Sign Uruguayan International Midfielder Felipe Carballo as Designated Player - Portland Timbers
- Sherwin-Williams Joins New York City FC as Official Paint Partner - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati Visit Portland Timbers for the First Time in Club History and Look to Continue Road Success in 2025 - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC - Inter Miami CF
- Toronto FC Acquire $175,000 in General Allocation Money from Inter Miami CF - Toronto FC
- Minnesota United Announces Founding Group of Alliance Program Members - Minnesota United FC
- New England Revolution Waive Maxi Urruti and Luis Diaz - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF Transfers Midfielder Federico Redondo to Spanish LaLiga Side Elche CF - Inter Miami CF
- Union advance to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal for the first time since 2018 - Philadelphia Union
- Red Bulls Fall, 3-2, to Philadelphia Union in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals - New York Red Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Club de Foot Montreal Stories
- Corey Wray Departs
- CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Matty Longstaff from Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Ties Atlanta United in 1-1 Draw
- CF Montréal to Host Atlanta United at Stade Saputo on Saturday
- Hassoun Camara to be Inducted Onto the Wall of Fame Saturday at Stade Saputo