The Montreal Impact Foundation Inaugurates a New Mini Field in Les Coteaux

LES COTEAUX, Quebec - The Montreal Impact Foundation inaugurated this Wednesday its first multi-sport mini field of its second phase at Parc Audrey in Les Coteaux in the presence of players from the CF Montréal first team and young people from the region's day camp, under the supervision of coaches from the Club's Soccer Schools.

"It is with enormous pride that the Montreal Impact Foundation is inaugurating the very first mini field of the second phase of our project," said Carmie Saputo, President of the Foundation. "This new asphalted multi-sport surface symbolizes our commitment to democratizing sports for as many people as possible. At the Foundation, we firmly believe that physical activity is an essential part of empowering our youth."

"We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Montreal Impact Foundation for this mini-field, a valuable addition that will provide our youth and families with a dynamic place to be active, play, and get together," said Sylvain Brazeau, Mayor of Les Coteaux.

The young participants were able to benefit from the advice of coaches from the CF Montreal Soccer Schools during a mini-clinic. They also had the opportunity to take part in mini-matches with the Club's professional players.

The foundation funded all construction costs for the field at Parc Audrey. The 36-metre x 18-metre field is built with a modular galvanized steel structure surrounding the field for safety and durability. Two certified goals with secure anchors, benches, and an integrated lighting system complete the infrastructure.

This is the first multi-sport mini field with an asphalt surface in the second phase of the Montreal Impact Foundation's project.

The foundation has committed to building 10 multi-sport mini fields in various communities across Quebec. On April 15, it announced the two municipalities for 2025: Ste-Agathe-des-Monts and Longueuil. These two municipalities in the second phase join Les Coteaux, located in the Vaudreuil-Soulanges RCM in Montérégie, and Val-des-Bois and the Papineau RCM in Outaouais.

The essence of this project is to encourage young people living in communities with insufficient or non-existent sporting infrastructure to take part in physical activity, while promoting social inclusion.







