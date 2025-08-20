Chicago Fire FC Acquires Defender Joel Waterman from CF Montréal

Published on August 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired defender Joel Waterman from CF Montréal. In exchange, Montréal will receive $200,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2025 and $300,000 in GAM in 2026, and could receive an additional $100,000 in GAM if certain parameters are met.

"Joel's experience at both the international level and In MLS will be a valuable asset to the team as we build for the future," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "His competitive nature and leadership qualities will have an immediate impact in this final stretch of the season. We look forward to welcoming Joel to Chicago."

Waterman, 29, joins the Fire after spending the past five seasons with Montréal where he started 125 of the 130 regular season matches in which he appeared. In the 2025 MLS regular season, Waterman featured in 18 matches (17 starts) and wore the captain's armband on five occasions. During his time with Montréal, Waterman was a member of the squad that won the 2021 Canadian Cup and played in all three of Montréal's Leagues Cup 2025 group matches, wearing the armband against Club León on July 29. He also helped the team to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2025 Canadian Cup, in which he served as captain in the first leg against Forge FC.

Prior to joining CF Montréal, Waterman was a member of Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, with whom he won the CPL Championship in the 2019 Spring and Fall Seasons. His signing with Montréal marked the first time that a CPL player was sold to an MLS club.

Waterman has earned 10 caps for the Canada Men's National Team, featuring in several friendlies and CONCACAF Nations League matches. He was also a member of Canada's 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup squad, as well as the 2024 Copa America and 2022 FIFA World Cup rosters.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC acquires defender Joel Waterman from CF Montréal for $200,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2025 and $300,000 in GAM in 2026.

Name: Joel Waterman

Position: Defender

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 172 lbs

Date of Birth: January 24, 1996

Hometown: Langley, Canada

Birthplace: Langley, Canada

Citizenship: Canada

