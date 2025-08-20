Chicago Fire FC Acquires Defender Joel Waterman from CF Montréal
Published on August 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired defender Joel Waterman from CF Montréal. In exchange, Montréal will receive $200,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2025 and $300,000 in GAM in 2026, and could receive an additional $100,000 in GAM if certain parameters are met.
"Joel's experience at both the international level and In MLS will be a valuable asset to the team as we build for the future," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "His competitive nature and leadership qualities will have an immediate impact in this final stretch of the season. We look forward to welcoming Joel to Chicago."
Waterman, 29, joins the Fire after spending the past five seasons with Montréal where he started 125 of the 130 regular season matches in which he appeared. In the 2025 MLS regular season, Waterman featured in 18 matches (17 starts) and wore the captain's armband on five occasions. During his time with Montréal, Waterman was a member of the squad that won the 2021 Canadian Cup and played in all three of Montréal's Leagues Cup 2025 group matches, wearing the armband against Club León on July 29. He also helped the team to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2025 Canadian Cup, in which he served as captain in the first leg against Forge FC.
Prior to joining CF Montréal, Waterman was a member of Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, with whom he won the CPL Championship in the 2019 Spring and Fall Seasons. His signing with Montréal marked the first time that a CPL player was sold to an MLS club.
Waterman has earned 10 caps for the Canada Men's National Team, featuring in several friendlies and CONCACAF Nations League matches. He was also a member of Canada's 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup squad, as well as the 2024 Copa America and 2022 FIFA World Cup rosters.
Transaction: Chicago Fire FC acquires defender Joel Waterman from CF Montréal for $200,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2025 and $300,000 in GAM in 2026.
Name: Joel Waterman
Position: Defender
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 172 lbs
Date of Birth: January 24, 1996
Hometown: Langley, Canada
Birthplace: Langley, Canada
Citizenship: Canada
Last Club: CF Montréal
Major League Soccer Stories from August 20, 2025
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Clinching & Elimination Scenarios Matchday 30 (Saturday, August 23 and Sunday, August 24) - MLS
- Sounders FC Hosts Club Puebla in Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Tonight at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC Acquires Defender Leo Duru on Loan from EFL Championship Side Blackburn Rovers F.C. - San Diego FC
- Start Time for LAFC Road Match against San Jose Changed - Los Angeles FC
- Earthquakes' September 13 Prime Time Kickoff vs. LAFC Moved to 5:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Acquires Defender Leo Duru on Loan from EFL Championship Side Blackburn Rovers F.C. - San Diego FC
- Toronto FC Acquire $175,000 in General Allocation Money from New York Red Bulls - Toronto FC
- Notebook: Kévin Denkey Scores in Return to Starting XI and FC Cincinnati Relish Playoff Environment as Critical Games Loom - FC Cincinnati
- Keys to the Match: Back Three - New York City FC
- LA Galaxy Play Host to C.F. Pachuca in Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinal Tonight, Wednesday, August 20 - LA Galaxy
- Toronto FC Transfer Midfielder Deybi Flores to Al-Najma SC of the Saudi Pro League - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Trades Joel Waterman to Chicago Fire FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Defender Joel Waterman from CF Montréal - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC Transfers Defender Adilson Malanda to Middlesbrough Football Club; CLTFC to Retain Player on Loan Through 2025 Season - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC Stories
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Defender Joel Waterman from CF Montréal
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from St. Louis CITY SC
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update
- Winger Philip Zinckernagel Selected to Second Straight MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 29
- Chicago Fire FC Comes Back to Earn 3-2 Victory Over St. Louis CITY SC at SeatGeek Stadium