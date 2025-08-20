Sounders FC Hosts Club Puebla in Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Tonight at Lumen Field
Published on August 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - After a 1-0 road loss to Minnesota United FC on Saturday, Seattle Sounders FC returns to Leagues Cup 2025 action with a Quarterfinals matchup against Liga MX side Club Puebla on Wednesday, August 20 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (8:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, UniMás, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
Seattle was the only team in Leagues Cup 2025, in MLS or Liga MX, to win all three of its Phase One matches in regulation, finishing first in the Leagues Cup 2025 MLS table with nine points (3-0-0). Club Puebla finished fourth in the Leagues Cup 2025 Liga MX table with six points (2-1-0), defeating New York City FC and CF Montréal and losing to the Columbus Crew.
Wednesday marks the first-ever matchup between the two sides in friendly or competitive play. Seattle has a 12-12-5 all-time record against Liga MX teams dating back to 2009, including a 3-1-1 record this year.
Should Seattle advance past Club Puebla, it would face the winner of the LA Galaxy/Pachuca match in the Semifinals. Sounders FC would travel to face the Galaxy or host Pachuca.
Following Wednesday's matchup, Seattle returns to MLS play to host Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, August 24 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:15 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Max Bretos & Brian Dunseth
Talent (Spanish): Jorge Perez-Navarro & Marcelo Balboa
National Broadcast (English): FS1
Talent: Josh Eastern & Jamie Watson
Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM
Talent: Danny Jackson, Brad Evans & Michelle Ludkta
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Lamar Neagle
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
Major League Soccer Stories from August 20, 2025
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Clinching & Elimination Scenarios Matchday 30 (Saturday, August 23 and Sunday, August 24) - MLS
- Sounders FC Hosts Club Puebla in Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Tonight at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC Acquires Defender Leo Duru on Loan from EFL Championship Side Blackburn Rovers F.C. - San Diego FC
- Start Time for LAFC Road Match against San Jose Changed - Los Angeles FC
- Earthquakes' September 13 Prime Time Kickoff vs. LAFC Moved to 5:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Acquires Defender Leo Duru on Loan from EFL Championship Side Blackburn Rovers F.C. - San Diego FC
- Toronto FC Acquire $175,000 in General Allocation Money from New York Red Bulls - Toronto FC
- Notebook: Kévin Denkey Scores in Return to Starting XI and FC Cincinnati Relish Playoff Environment as Critical Games Loom - FC Cincinnati
- Keys to the Match: Back Three - New York City FC
- LA Galaxy Play Host to C.F. Pachuca in Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinal Tonight, Wednesday, August 20 - LA Galaxy
- Toronto FC Transfer Midfielder Deybi Flores to Al-Najma SC of the Saudi Pro League - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Trades Joel Waterman to Chicago Fire FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Defender Joel Waterman from CF Montréal - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC Transfers Defender Adilson Malanda to Middlesbrough Football Club; CLTFC to Retain Player on Loan Through 2025 Season - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Hosts Club Puebla in Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Tonight at Lumen Field
- Third Annual Free Community Health Fair for Renton School District Families Serves Nearly 300 Students
- Sounders FC Falls, 1-0, on the Road to Minnesota United
- Sounders FC Travels to Face Minnesota United FC on Saturday Night at Allianz Field
- Providence Swedish, Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation to Host Third Annual Free Community Health Fair for Renton School District Families on Thursday at Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse