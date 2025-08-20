Sounders FC Hosts Club Puebla in Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Tonight at Lumen Field

RENTON, WASH. - After a 1-0 road loss to Minnesota United FC on Saturday, Seattle Sounders FC returns to Leagues Cup 2025 action with a Quarterfinals matchup against Liga MX side Club Puebla on Wednesday, August 20 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (8:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, UniMás, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

Seattle was the only team in Leagues Cup 2025, in MLS or Liga MX, to win all three of its Phase One matches in regulation, finishing first in the Leagues Cup 2025 MLS table with nine points (3-0-0). Club Puebla finished fourth in the Leagues Cup 2025 Liga MX table with six points (2-1-0), defeating New York City FC and CF Montréal and losing to the Columbus Crew.

Wednesday marks the first-ever matchup between the two sides in friendly or competitive play. Seattle has a 12-12-5 all-time record against Liga MX teams dating back to 2009, including a 3-1-1 record this year.

Should Seattle advance past Club Puebla, it would face the winner of the LA Galaxy/Pachuca match in the Semifinals. Sounders FC would travel to face the Galaxy or host Pachuca.

Following Wednesday's matchup, Seattle returns to MLS play to host Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, August 24 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:15 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

