Earthquakes' September 13 Prime Time Kickoff vs. LAFC Moved to 5:30 p.m. PT

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the kickoff for the club's Prime Time match vs. LAFC at Levi's® Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, has been moved from its original time of 4:30 p.m. PT to 5:30 p.m. PT. The much-anticipated in-state rivalry game, which is presented by Habbas Law, will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, as well as via local radio on KSFO AM 810 (English) and KZSF AM 1370 (Spanish).

Single-game tickets can be purchased. Tickets for groups of 10 or more can be purchased by calling the Earthquakes' Front Office at (408) 556-7700 or. To learn more about suite purchases for Prime Time, please click here or email suites@sjearthquakes.com.

The Northern vs. Southern California showdown is back at the home of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers for a match that has easily surpassed 43,000 fans in each of the last two seasons. This year's clash has already sold more than 35,000 tickets with three weeks still remaining to threaten the Quakes' all-time standalone attendance record of 50,850, which was set in 2019 at Stanford Stadium against the LA Galaxy.

With San Jose winning both matches at Levi's® Stadium in 2023 and 2024, LAFC will be primed to turn the tide this season, especially with the recent arrival of iconic South Korean forward Son Heung-min to the Black and Gold. But the Quakes' high-flying attack featuring 2025 MLS All-Star Cristian Espinoza, Josef Martínez and Cristian "Chicho" Arango have combined for 27 goals and will be focused on making it three wins in a row for the Black and Blue.

The Prime Time parade of festivities include a halftime musical performance from rising corridos artist Edgardo Nuñez, a pregame Fan Fest with Pro Wrestling Revolution luchadores headlined by superstar Blue Demon Jr., as well as meet-and-greets with soccer legend Moisés Múñoz and boxing Hall of Famer Erik "El Terrible" Morales. In addition, the first 10,000 fans will receive a special-edition Mexican Heritage Terremotos Shirt courtesy of Habbas Law.

A recent host site for Copa America in 2024, the sold-out Concacaf Gold Cup semifinal between Mexico and Honduras in June and the 2026 FIFA World Cup next year, Levi's® Stadium has built a world-class reputation for high-profile soccer matches.







