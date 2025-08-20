Toronto FC Transfer Midfielder Deybi Flores to Al-Najma SC of the Saudi Pro League

Published on August 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC announced today that the club has transferred Honduran international midfielder Deybi Flores to Al-Najma SC of the Saudi Pro League.

"Everyone at Toronto FC would like to thank Deybi for his commitment and effort since joining us at the beginning of the 2024 season," said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez. "Deybi exemplified the passion, resilience, and determination that resonate with our club and our supporters. We recognize that he recently received an important opportunity to join the Saudi Pro League and understand the importance of this move for him and his family. We support Deybi in pursuing this step in his career and wish him the best. Deybi will always have a home here at Toronto FC."

Flores, who joined Toronto FC on January 9, 2024, made a combined 58 appearances in all competitions in two seasons (2024-2025) with the Reds. The San Pedro Sula, Honduras native made his Major League Soccer (MLS) and TFC debut on February 25, 2024, against FC Cincinnati and registered his first goal for the Reds on May 25, 2024, against FC Cincinnati. TFC originally acquired Flores from Fehérvár FC (First Division, Hungary), where he made 32 appearances, including 27 starts over two seasons (2022/2023, 2023/2024).

Internationally, Flores has earned 56 caps with the Honduras National Team since his debut in a friendly against Cuba on December 16, 2015. Flores most recently featured for Los Catrachos during the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, where Honduras reached the semifinals of the tournament.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC transfer midfielder Deybi Flores to Al-Najma SC of the Saudi Pro League for an undisclosed fee.







