Revolution Acquire U22 Forward Dor Turgeman from Maccabi Tel Aviv
Published on August 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution have acquired Israeli forward Dor Turgeman (pronounced DORE TURR-juh-mon) from Maccabi Tel Aviv using Major League Soccer's U22 Initiative. Turgeman has been signed through the 2028 MLS season, with a club option for 2029, and will join New England after the receipt of his P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
Turgeman, 21, is a two-time Israeli champion and Israeli Super Cup winner with Maccabi Tel Aviv FC, who also owns 10 senior caps with the Israel Men's National Team. With Maccabi, he has recorded 32 goals and 10 assists in 114 appearances, including 25 tallies in Israel's first division. In the 2024-25 season, he logged 16 goals and three helpers in 32 games as Tel Aviv won its second consecutive league title. Turgeman also boasts five goals and five assists in European competition across the Europa League, Europa League Qualifying, and UEFA Conference League Qualifying.
A native of Ashdod, Israel, Turgeman made his senior international debut in September 2023 in European Qualifying action against Romania. Earlier this year, he recorded his first goal for Israel in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Norway, adding his first assist in the next match against Estonia. In total, he has started seven of his 10 senior appearances, playing six times in European qualifiers and once in UEFA Nations League A, where he started in a draw away at France on Nov. 14, 2024.
"We are pleased to strengthen our attack with an impactful goal-scoring threat in Dor Turgeman, a consistent difference maker for his club in Israel and emerging star with the Israel National Team," Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. "Bringing Dor to New England as our newest U22 signings, one of three on the current roster, will make us more dynamic in the attacking third and clinical in front of goal."
"Dor is a natural finisher and has a huge upside for the future. He is a young, dynamic attacker who can create for himself and also gets in good spots to score as a box striker," Head Coach Caleb Porter said. "I am confident that his profile will translate well to MLS. We will work to quickly integrate him into the team and league upon his arrival in New England."
In New England, Turgeman reunites with fellow Israel international Ilay Feingold. The two have played together with Israel's senior national team, 2024 Olympic Team, and at multiple prestigious youth tournaments. In 2024, they both appeared in UEFA Nations League A action and shared the pitch in all three matches at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The previous year, they made six starts together at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, where Turgeman logged two goals and one assist to help Israel reach the Semifinals. In the Quarterfinal Round, he tallied a stunning goal against Brazil in extra time, the game-winning strike in the 3-2 victory.
Weeks after the U-20 World Cup, Turgeman made six starts at the UEFA Under-21 European Championship, where Israel again reached the Semifinal Round. He scored his lone goal in the tournament against Germany. Earlier in their youth national team careers, both Turgeman and Feingold competed in the UEFA Under-19 European Championship in 2022, where Israel advanced to the Final.
The Revolution return to action this Saturday, August 23 on the road at the Columbus Crew. The 7:30 p.m. ET start from Lower.com Field airs on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Listen on the radio via 98.5 The Sports Hub or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).
TRANSACTION: New England Revolution acquire Israeli forward Dor Turgeman from Maccabi Tel Aviv and sign him via the MLS U22 Initiative through the 2028 MLS season, with a club option for 2029, on Aug. 20, 2025.
DOR TURGEMAN
Full Name: Dor David Turgeman
Pronunciation: DORE TURR-juh-mon
Position: Forward
Height: 6-1
Weight: 160
Date of Birth: October 24, 2003 (21)
Hometown: Ashdod, Isreal
Nationality: Israel
Previous Club: Maccabi Tel Aviv (ISR)
Acquired: Signed via the MLS U22 Initiative through the 2028 season, with a club option for 2029, on Aug. 20, 2025.
