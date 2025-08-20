CF Montréal Trades Joel Waterman to Chicago Fire FC
Published on August 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTRÉAL - CF Montréal announced Wednesday that it has traded defender Joel Waterman to Chicago Fire FC. In return, the Club receives $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $300,000 in 2026 GAM, as well as up to $100,000 in performance-based money.
"First and foremost, we would like to thank Joel for his extensive contribution to the Club over the past six seasons. This was not an easy decision, but we believe the time was right for him and our organization to move on. We wish him all the best in his future career," said CF Montréal Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology Luca Saputo.
CF Montréal acquired Joel Waterman in January 2020 from Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL). Waterman is the first player in history to be transferred from the CPL to MLS. In six seasons with the Bleu-blanc-noir, he played 130 regular season games, accumulating over 11,000 minutes of playing time in MLS and scoring four goals. He also won the Canadian Championship in 2021 with the Club.
Transaction: CF Montréal trades Joel Waterman to Chicago Fire FC. In return, the Club receives a total of $500,000 in general allocation money (GAM); $200,000 in 2025 and $300,000 in 2026, plus a performance-based amount of up to $100,000.
